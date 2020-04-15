There was no time for 'meet you behind the anthill'

Opinion / Columnist

What happened to the progressive women's clubs of yesteryears that 'delivered' hygiene, hope and self reliance to many rural families?In the early 80's these clubs were very active and every housewife felt left out if not a member.Women would gather once a week under the tutelage and guidance of a trained leader to marshal resources and direct operations. Homesteads were kept smart and kitchen utensils squeaky clean. Even domestic violence was alien to communities, peace and tolerance is what prevailed.Market gardening, crocheting, dress-making and cooking were some of the projects the women were taught and embarked on.Even modest villages were kept clean in their 'state of want'. Owning one garment did not matter so long it was kept clean. Most husbands had begun to appreciate roles played by their wives.The Ministry of Women's Affairs must seriously consider relaunching Women's Clubs that helped prevent diseases through hygiene. Also gone are the Home Craft short courses that used to empower the house wife.On completion of the course some became community leaders and public hygiene awareness campaigners. All such activities kept the village women busy when off the farming season. Those intent on immorality did not have the 'meet you behind the antill' time.There was no time for thigh vending. Everyone was productively kept busy throughout the year. Mending torn garments became as easy as ABC.Bring back the women's clubs.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.