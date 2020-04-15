Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

There was no time for 'meet you behind the anthill'

42 secs ago | Views
What happened to the progressive women's clubs of yesteryears that 'delivered' hygiene, hope and self reliance to many rural families?

In the early 80's these clubs were very active and every housewife felt left out if not a member.

Women would gather once a week under the tutelage and guidance of a trained leader to marshal resources and direct operations. Homesteads were kept smart and kitchen utensils squeaky clean. Even domestic violence was alien to communities, peace and tolerance is what prevailed.

Market gardening, crocheting, dress-making and cooking were some of the projects the women were taught and embarked on.

Even modest villages were kept clean in their 'state of want'. Owning one garment did not matter so long it was kept clean. Most husbands had begun to appreciate roles played by their wives.

The Ministry of Women's Affairs must seriously consider relaunching Women's Clubs that helped prevent diseases through hygiene. Also gone are the Home Craft short courses that used to empower the house wife.

On completion of the course some became community leaders and public hygiene awareness campaigners. All such activities kept the village women busy when off  the farming season. Those intent on immorality did not have the 'meet you behind the antill' time.

There was no time for thigh vending. Everyone was productively kept busy throughout the year. Mending torn garments became as easy as ABC.  

Bring back the women's clubs.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

39 mins ago | 72 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

40 mins ago | 48 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

41 mins ago | 111 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

42 mins ago | 168 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

43 mins ago | 70 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

43 mins ago | 192 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

44 mins ago | 181 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

44 mins ago | 53 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

45 mins ago | 108 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

46 mins ago | 143 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

47 mins ago | 145 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

48 mins ago | 70 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

49 mins ago | 146 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

7 hrs ago | 3830 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

11 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

12 hrs ago | 2739 Views

WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

13 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK

13 hrs ago | 5272 Views

US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

13 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail

14 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

15 hrs ago | 2498 Views

PHOTOS: Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

15 hrs ago | 5892 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

15 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

15 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

15 hrs ago | 2082 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

15 hrs ago | 599 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

15 hrs ago | 752 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

16 hrs ago | 821 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

16 hrs ago | 680 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 557 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

16 hrs ago | 690 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

16 hrs ago | 1731 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

16 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Ramaphosa's McDonalds could be making food again before lockdown ends

17 hrs ago | 5130 Views

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 3919 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

19 hrs ago | 7382 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

19 hrs ago | 971 Views

Police harass journalist

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

20 hrs ago | 2619 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

20 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

20 hrs ago | 7183 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

21 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

21 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mapeza praises Wiesław Grabowski's mentorship

22 hrs ago | 1194 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days