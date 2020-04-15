Latest News Editor's Choice


The drinkers scampered for cover

The alcohol thirst had gotten the better of a few drinkers who stealthily sneaked behind bottle stores for a gulp, swig and stagger.

Unbeknown to them word had reached law enforcement agents that some shops at Chinehasha Business Centre were open during the lockdown in currency.

At around 4 pm the lockdown enforcers arrived with authority and visible power causing the drinkers to scamper for cover.

The alcohol 'manacled' imbibers jay-ran into tall grass with some going head over heels because of the very potent cheap spirits on sale. Well, it turned out the police meant no harm to anyone, if anything they were on a public awareness campaign over the Coronavirus and how we can prevent being infected with same.

After the officers had left, some of the 'alcohol fugitives' had to literally crawl back to the 'crime scene' on account of being very sloshed.

Loafing about is not easy and can be the opportune time for recruitment by the evil one. Mash. Central is quiet, in fact very quiet. This corona sabbatical has caught us unawares and with no plans of how to keep busy in our 'dens'.

Even those who do not drink alcohol ran away 'yowelling' for their mothers when the police arrived at Chinehasha Shopping Centre in Mash. Central.

'House arrest' can be a very punishing confinement, both noble and laity are roaming the houses in disbelief and new understanding of life. Of all places, even churches are closed.

The 'micro-terrorists' have caused death, despondency and global alarm.

Always wash your hands with soap and stay indoors.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.


Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
