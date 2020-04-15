Latest News Editor's Choice


If predators find no prey the predators will perish

It has no 'pulse', no sign of life at all. Chinehasha Business Centre has gone comatose with no soul in sight.

This Covid-19 has driven humanity into their foxholes, even the usual pecking free ranging chickens seem aware of the national lockdown. I looked right and left, compliance of 'stay in doors' was 99% or somewhere near there.

If all centres and places in Zimbabwe are as deserted as Chinehasha Shopping centre today, the Coronavirus will find no host and die. The legendary adage goes like 'If predators find no prey the predators will perish', sounds very sensible and real.

The 'shut-in' is a time of self introspect and mindset renewal. What many thought was 'security' may be illusional thinking.

The never-at-home husband has seen the light. Its difficult to be idle and live innocently at the same time, now the penny has dropped.

The most happy generation are babies and toddlers, mom and dad all at home day and night 'woow' let the good times roll.
 
Parents, with me in the forefront, let's pray to Jehovah so that the angel of 'death' can smear our doors with the blood of Jesus Christ for the Coronavirus to 'passover' and spare our families.

Father, mother and grandparents the time is now to call upon our God to spare our lives 'abundantly'. At Chinehasha and Chirimugaha villages we are more afraid of snake bites than the infamous virus because we are all indoors.

Cleanliness is next to Godliness, keep your hands clean wash with soap and water.

Above all let's pray so the virus and plague can come to a screeching halt.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
