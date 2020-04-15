Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

Opinion / Columnist

Rigged elections and the tampering of the judicial system remains key weapons deployed by Zanu-PF. The levels of which the ruling party are willing to stoop down to have been shown following the recent ruling during an unprecedented pandemic crisis.COVID-19 has had a major impact all over the world with many countries implementing countrywide lock downs and others suspending day to day operation. Cowards is the word I can use to describe the latest move by the tyrannical party that continues to destroy the county's core. When everyone is being advised to stay in their houses to minimise the impact of the virus the party choose now to attack and thereby contradicting their directives.Mnangwagwa and his evil compatriots continue to show their shallow decisions that have a crippling effect on Zimbabwean citizens. It is inevitable that coronavirus is going to have an effect on the economy and one of the immediate issue is the impact on the low incomes and unemployed citizens. It would have been more prudent to focus and shelter the citizens from the crisis that is unavoidable.Zimbabweans have long suffered and many will continue to do so because of Zanu-PF's incompetence. As their disillusioned leader continues his term we know he won't yield anything that benefits Zimbabweans; but the only worry is the state he will leave the country once it has to come an end.Anesu MunyamaMDC UK