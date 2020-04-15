Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

27 secs ago | Views
Rigged elections and the tampering of the judicial system remains key weapons deployed by Zanu-PF. The levels of which the ruling party are willing to stoop down to have been shown following the recent ruling during an unprecedented pandemic crisis.

COVID-19 has had a major impact all over the world with many countries implementing countrywide lock downs and others suspending day to day operation. Cowards is the word I can use to describe the latest move by the tyrannical party that continues to destroy the county's core. When everyone is being advised to stay in their houses to minimise the impact of the virus the party choose now to attack and thereby contradicting their directives.

Mnangwagwa and his evil compatriots continue to show their shallow decisions that have a crippling effect on Zimbabwean citizens. It is inevitable that coronavirus is going to have an effect on the economy and one of the immediate issue is the impact on the low incomes and unemployed citizens. It would have been more prudent to focus and shelter the citizens from the crisis that is unavoidable.

Zimbabweans have long suffered and many will continue to do so because of Zanu-PF's incompetence. As their disillusioned leader continues his term we know he won't yield anything that benefits Zimbabweans; but the only worry is the state he will leave the country once it has to come an end.

Anesu Munyama
MDC UK

Source - Anesu Munyama
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

43 mins ago | 80 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

44 mins ago | 51 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

45 mins ago | 124 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

46 mins ago | 206 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

46 mins ago | 76 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

47 mins ago | 216 Views

Police want exempted workers to use public transport

47 mins ago | 203 Views

2 000 health posts taken up

48 mins ago | 60 Views

Special treatment for 65 UK returnees who demanded hotel quarantine?

48 mins ago | 119 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse based in UK succumbs to COVID-19

49 mins ago | 160 Views

Kenyan musician violates Tuku's copyright

50 mins ago | 161 Views

Opening of tobacco sales floors put on hold

51 mins ago | 55 Views

Man remanded in custody for circulating fake news

52 mins ago | 74 Views

Pressure group demands Jessie Majome's removal as ZACC commissioner

52 mins ago | 159 Views

Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways

7 hrs ago | 3863 Views

It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

11 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement

13 hrs ago | 2746 Views

WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

13 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Another Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19 in the UK

13 hrs ago | 5290 Views

US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive

13 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail

14 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

15 hrs ago | 2510 Views

PHOTOS: Chaos as 65 Zimbabweans arrive from UK...demand to be quarantined in hotels

15 hrs ago | 5906 Views

Zimbabwe shops in price hike madness

15 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Bubi artisanal miner killed by machete gang

15 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Earth quake shakes Kariba Dam

15 hrs ago | 2092 Views

ZESA Negligence of Duty 'Customer Service' to Clients is Simply Unacceptable

15 hrs ago | 600 Views

Sakunda's US$3 million equipment arrives

15 hrs ago | 754 Views

US first to open embassy in Independent Zimbabwe …Gave Gvt US$2 million aid

16 hrs ago | 822 Views

Veteran journalist Ray Matikinye dies

16 hrs ago | 682 Views

Investigate China treatment of Africans - Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa's mayor orders halt to murambatsvina after outcry

16 hrs ago | 691 Views

Millions of coronavirus dollars funneled to Mnangagwa-linked company

16 hrs ago | 1738 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business' slogan is hot air, says ex-Eskom boss Matshela

16 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Ramaphosa's McDonalds could be making food again before lockdown ends

17 hrs ago | 5168 Views

Chinese President sends special message to Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 3276 Views

Walter Mzembi rallies Zimbabweans against Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 3932 Views

Mozambican government hires Zimbabwe retired Colonel?

19 hrs ago | 7392 Views

MDC Alliance Proposals for life and livelihoods during and after lockdown

19 hrs ago | 972 Views

Police harass journalist

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

PHOTOS: Coronavirus equipment arrives at Harare airport

20 hrs ago | 2621 Views

BREAKING: High Court bans police from arresting journalist

20 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals why he joined ZANU PF

21 hrs ago | 7190 Views

WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

21 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Remembering Gift Phiri the Quaffmaster!

21 hrs ago | 648 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days