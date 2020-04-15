Latest News Editor's Choice


When spectacles meant too much education

Years back in the village there was a retired educator who donned spectacles as a 'corrective' measure for his poor eyesight.

The vertically challenged former classroom practitioner walked about smartly dressed and with near tangible pride because in the whole village he was the only one receiving a government pension payout.

The commoners some of whom without even birth records used to throw 'oral grime' at the former teacher saying too much reading had 'damaged' his eyes hence the glasses. May be it was all about jealousy of the gentleman who exuded aura of academic excellence about him.

At least the man knew his 'profession' and would assist many struggling scholars.

Now this youthful aspiring 'Emperor' seem to fail interpreting the Law he so much claims to know.

Of course he is well read but the more books he digs into the more confusion he seems to unearth. Even party politics appear a Herculean task for him to grasp and 'see it coming'. Where are the so called advisers to the young man?

Could they be knowingly leading him down the garden path? Surely too much reading can not be dangerous, for most its the gateway to prosperity. Well we are all ears and eyes, time will tell.

Does astrology or 'stars reading' play a part in politics. The wise King would say its 'vanity'. Anyway the lockdown not 'look down' continues.

Stay safe, stay at home.

Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.

Source - Gabarinocheka
