The fight against Covid-19 is everyone's child

The fight against Coronavirus is everyone's war, a national duty that is everyone's child. Due to a litany of challenges, chief among them the restrictive measures that continue to harangue and hang over our economy like the Sword of Damocles, our health centres are poorly equipped.

It is during such a crisis that we must out our differences aside and face the virus 'invasion' as one.

District hospitals and rural clinics need soaps, detergents and anything that can help.

A bar of soap, washing powder etc will go a long way in fighting Covid-19. No donation or contribution is too little or less important.

Plastic buckets can also play a crucial role since people must wash their hands on entry and exit at institutions including shops.

Who said a greeting is incomplete without a handshake? Just shout your binaries from a distance and stay safe.

That orphaned family need your help, the fatherless need a bar of soap to keep their hands clean and 'shoo off' the virus.

That widow who stays alone need soap as well, why not donate just a bar and let her live another decade?

Beer is not everything, why not become a teetotaller for once and stop congregating at bars and bottle stores? Even witches 'varoyi' can help the situation by not holding nocturnal meetings and doing bizarre errands.

Every measure can help stop the plague, desperate measures for a desperate situation. Tomorrow I am taking a bar of soap to Chinehasha Health Centre.

I am doing my bit to stop the virus how about you?

Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondo Murisa
