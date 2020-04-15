Opinion / Columnist
The fight against Covid-19 is everyone's child
41 secs ago | Views
The fight against Coronavirus is everyone's war, a national duty that is everyone's child. Due to a litany of challenges, chief among them the restrictive measures that continue to harangue and hang over our economy like the Sword of Damocles, our health centres are poorly equipped.
It is during such a crisis that we must out our differences aside and face the virus 'invasion' as one.
District hospitals and rural clinics need soaps, detergents and anything that can help.
A bar of soap, washing powder etc will go a long way in fighting Covid-19. No donation or contribution is too little or less important.
Plastic buckets can also play a crucial role since people must wash their hands on entry and exit at institutions including shops.
Who said a greeting is incomplete without a handshake? Just shout your binaries from a distance and stay safe.
That orphaned family need your help, the fatherless need a bar of soap to keep their hands clean and 'shoo off' the virus.
That widow who stays alone need soap as well, why not donate just a bar and let her live another decade?
Beer is not everything, why not become a teetotaller for once and stop congregating at bars and bottle stores? Even witches 'varoyi' can help the situation by not holding nocturnal meetings and doing bizarre errands.
Every measure can help stop the plague, desperate measures for a desperate situation. Tomorrow I am taking a bar of soap to Chinehasha Health Centre.
I am doing my bit to stop the virus how about you?
Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.
It is during such a crisis that we must out our differences aside and face the virus 'invasion' as one.
District hospitals and rural clinics need soaps, detergents and anything that can help.
A bar of soap, washing powder etc will go a long way in fighting Covid-19. No donation or contribution is too little or less important.
Plastic buckets can also play a crucial role since people must wash their hands on entry and exit at institutions including shops.
Who said a greeting is incomplete without a handshake? Just shout your binaries from a distance and stay safe.
That widow who stays alone need soap as well, why not donate just a bar and let her live another decade?
Beer is not everything, why not become a teetotaller for once and stop congregating at bars and bottle stores? Even witches 'varoyi' can help the situation by not holding nocturnal meetings and doing bizarre errands.
Every measure can help stop the plague, desperate measures for a desperate situation. Tomorrow I am taking a bar of soap to Chinehasha Health Centre.
I am doing my bit to stop the virus how about you?
Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.
Source - Tondo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.