Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'We won't stay and risk catching Covid-19,' says returnee - Zanu-PF blundering

33 secs ago | Views
When it comes to this Zanu-PF government carrying out its statutory duty of protecting the nation from the dreaded coronavirus, it is clear the regime has no clue. The regime claimed, indeed even boasted, it will stop the virus entering the country; we know it failed to do so.

The nation was then assured government will contain the virus and stop it spreading and treat all those infected. There is a mountain of evidence already to prove the regime is failing on both fronts. Worst of all it is failing to provide even the bear minimum in the fight against coronavirus.
 
"There are two toilets which are supposed to be shared among 20 people living in this hostel, but as you can see, one of the toilets is said to be out of order, leaving us with one," a UK returnee quarantined at Belvedere Teachers' College told Simba Chikanza of Zimeye.

"We are sharing the showers….but still there is no water. We do not have disinfectants to use…and the scary part is that we may contract the virus here because some of us have been quarantined in the host countries where we are coming from and were certified that we are COVID-19 free…"
 
We are dealing with a very contagious virus here and the conditions at Belvedere Teachers' College are so bad that it is impossible to stop the virus spread if one of them has the virus already. The returnee said there is indeed someone known to be corona virus-positive already staying at the College. He/she is case number 24 out of the 25 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.
 
How is it possible that the government is failing to guarantee the supply of clean running water even for a big institution like Belvedere Teachers' College in this day and age, beggars belief. This is not the first time this government has gone to town about its preparedness to deal with corona virus-related challenges only to fall flat on its face.

Government boasted of Wilkins Hospital being ready to take coronavirus patients. "So encouraged by the preparedness" commented Nelson Chamisa following his visit of the Hospital.

And yet the late Zororo Makamba, the first patient to be admitted, was offered a bed and a bucket toilet and nothing else. There was no ventilator, no oxygen supply, no properly equipped staff and no running water.

VP Constantino Chiwenga has assured the nation rural hospitals in Mashonaland East and Central, at least, were ready to admit coronavirus patients, following his high-power tour of the two provinces. It is all nonsense!

Parerenyatwa, Harare and Mpilo Hospitals, referral hospitals, are all in such a dilapidated state with no equipment, no medicine a skeleton of poorly paid staff. These institutions cannot provide basic health care service let alone the very demanding coronavirus care. We are to believe rural hospitals too are geared to deal with coronavirus cases. Many of them do not even have clean running water!  

"Yesterday, the permanent secretary in the ministry of information Nick Mangwana tweeted that we — overseas returnees — were demanding hotels. No, this is an outright lie! We did not demand hotel accommodation," complained the UK returnee.

"To make matters worse, government authorities who came to address us regarding our concerns were arrogant."

What insufferable arrogance, indeed!

Coronavirus is wrecking economic and humanitarian havoc across the globe, the depth and extend of the damage, human suffering and deaths inflicted will vary from country to country. Those countries whose health care service and economies were strong and robust before the pandemic and/or have competent governments during the pandemic and after will fare better than those who did not.

Zimbabwe in a real economic mess with no functioning health care service, thanks to the 40 years of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu-PF dictatorship. The prospect of having the same corrupt and incompetent regime during the pandemic is simply unthinkable; as we can see, its blundering incompetence is making the bad situation even worse.

The age of rulers exercising absolute power and accountable to no mortal has long gone. If there was ever a time the people of Zimbabwe must stand up and hold this Zanu-PF regime to account, it is now.

As the country starts to carry out more tests, 1000 per day up from 40 or so last week, it will be clear the virus is spreading and fast. 1% of the population in developed countries is projected to die of coronavirus. In Zimbabwe, we must expect more to die, as much as 10%.

Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF cronies rigged the July 2018 elections, just as they have done in the past. In the past, we have allowed the regime to stay in power; we cannot afford to have a corrupt, incompetent and blundering government in these coronavirus times!

"No matter what authorities say, we won't stay where we risk catching more viral diseases in addition to coronavirus. We will fight for our rights until we're relocated to a facility that meets basic conditions: running water, one-person room, functional ablution facilities, bedding and food," concluded the frustrated returnee.

What other choices are there for you!!!  

Mnangagwa and his illegitimate and blundering regime must step down so the nation can appoint a competent interim government and stop dragging the nation even deeper into this hell-on-earth the regime has landed us all! Zanu-PF has failed this nation and it is time for these corrupt, incompetent and vote-rigging thugs to go!


Source - Nomusa Garikai
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Avenues Clinic sets up a Foundation to assist in the fight against Covid-19

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Covid-19 entrepreneur encourages caution at big markets

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Council chairperson steals donated maize

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Ramaphosa deploys 73 000 more soldiers for Covid-19 fight until 26 June

2 hrs ago | 1037 Views

SB Moyo UK attacker back home?

2 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Hotel craving UK based 'snobs' says 'Nick Mangwana a liar'

4 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Judge ends jail nightmare for Mzaca Ngulube

4 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Chamisa's ally mealie meal bags to Zanu-PF supporters

4 hrs ago | 1222 Views

We need new leaders, says Mahere

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday

5 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Deputy Public service minister to visit Bulawayo isolation centres

6 hrs ago | 340 Views

Local clubs struggle under COVID-19

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

'Quarantine is not punishment' Chamisa says

9 hrs ago | 1525 Views

MDC MP arrested for distributing maize meal

9 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Done Deals launches Zimbabwe's first discounts and promotions e-commerce market place

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

WATCH: Ndebele news on ZBCtv

10 hrs ago | 1643 Views

WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules

11 hrs ago | 2468 Views

Bookshop plans online academic channel

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

A peculiar cry in the pandemic

12 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man detained over Mnangagwa lockdown jibe

12 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Zinasu calls on govt to address women and children's plight during lockdown

12 hrs ago | 257 Views

Nkosana Moyo to get more votes in the 2023 elections

12 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition

12 hrs ago | 727 Views

SA nationals jump border into Zimbabwe for beer

13 hrs ago | 4942 Views

500 Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa face starvation

13 hrs ago | 742 Views

Workers, vendors cringe over lockdown extension

13 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwe doctors expose lockdown brutality

13 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Free COVID-19 clinic opens in Harare

13 hrs ago | 522 Views

Residents demand transparency in mealie-meal distribution

13 hrs ago | 308 Views

Uzumba, Maramba and PFungwe malaria cases spike to 3 000

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Bulawayo leads in lockdown violations

13 hrs ago | 1000 Views

40 000 mine workers to undergo COVID-19 testing

13 hrs ago | 326 Views

The dilemma of the white community in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since 1980

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Sitcom runs out of episodes

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

'We're sitting on COVID-19 time bomb'

13 hrs ago | 579 Views

Corporate Zimbabwe unites in the fight against Covid-19

13 hrs ago | 126 Views

When spectacles meant too much education

13 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe's rigged elections and untrustworthy judicial system

13 hrs ago | 638 Views

Constitutionalism not populism will take Zimbabwe forward

13 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe fuel companies should account for forex allocations

13 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe's Lockdown brings prejudice to over 96 percent Informal Workers

13 hrs ago | 117 Views

Is God calling his people to order?

13 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zim-Com SA mobilises help for compatriots

14 hrs ago | 268 Views

Journalists finally listed as essential service providers

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

PF ZAPU to be launched in South Africa?

14 hrs ago | 519 Views

Vendor, tenant 'hang' selves

14 hrs ago | 954 Views

'Mealie-meal a source of conflict in Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 291 Views

Criminals erect barriers on highways

14 hrs ago | 883 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days