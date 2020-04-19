Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's exclusion from G20 debt relief must not block assistance for Covid-19 response

by ICN
1 hr ago | Views
Following the announcement this week by the G20 of a temporary suspension of debt payments from the poorest countries due from 1 May to 31 December, 2020, Christian Aid is urgently pressing for Zimbabwe to receive the aid it needs to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The debt suspension package is understood to include all 77 countries that are either in the World Bank International Development Association (IDA) programme, or defined as low-income countries - and Zimbabwe is defined as a 'partially eligible' IDA country. However, due to technical conditions, Zimbabwe has been excluded from the agreement.

Christian Aid believes that Zimbabwe's exclusion from an emergency package for the poorest countries is unjust, given the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact to the poorest and most vulnerable people.

In terms of workable solutions, there is in place an ongoing Staff Monitored Programme between Zimbabwe and IMF which is considered currently to be inactive. If the IMF programme can be established again with support of wider stakeholders, then Zimbabwe could also access debt payment cancellation for the World Bank, African Development Bank and European Investment Bank among other multilateral creditors as mentioned in the G20 statement.

The G20 statement makes clear the agreement remains open to changes social and economic conditions. So long as Zimbabwe commits to using the freed budget to increase social, health or economic spending in response to the international crisis, it must be included in the scheme. Zimbabwe as well as its creditors should also commit also to disclose all public sector debt to improve debt transparency.

Nicholas Shamano, Christian Aid's Zimbabwe country manager, said: "The lack of an IMF programme with Zimbabwe must not leave ordinary people exposed to further suffering because of the pandemic. There is a humanitarian imperative to ensure that the international community helps Zimbabweans to withstand the worst effects of coronavirus, and the global economic crisis.

Zimbabwe does not have debt with the IMF as it paid off its debt in 2019. However, the country still has debts with the World Bank (US$1.4billion), African Development Bank (US$687Million) and the European Investment Bank (US$322Milion) as well as other bilateral creditors.

"Settling the IMF debts by the Zimbabwe government in the past two years has come at a huge cost to the population through policies such as interfering with exchanges rates, introduction of additional taxes - such as 2% tax on mobile money transactions - along with price distortions, local currency depreciation and an inflationary environment which has eroded basic income and savings for the majority.

"We ask that the UK and other governments now help to fund civil society in partnerships with the private sector, assisting poor people directly when it comes to health infrastructure and services, including - crucially at this time - capacitating health workers, more decentralised and mobile testing and isolation facilities, and protective equipment, alongside social protection for the vulnerable. Some resources can be channelled towards businesses for recovery, but also to directly or indirectly support the Covid-19 response, such as more manufacturing of PPE and ventilators.

"Zimbabwe is still reeling from the effects of Cyclone Idai and a severe drought which will extend into the next year given the erratic rains this season.

"Unless Zimbabwe is also included in the current global UN appeal for Covid-19, once the cases reach a certain threshold, our weak health system will not cope."

Source - Independent Catholic News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

G20 debt exclusion a Western vendetta against Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Liquid Telecom helps Zimbabwe to establish COVID-19 toll-free '2023' helpline

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe records 4th COVID-19 death

2 hrs ago | 759 Views

City Parking resumes clamping

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Covid-19 has equalized us: Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

MDC Alliance condemns arrest and detention of MP Tsunga and others

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Illegal miner dies after defying lockdown

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Police officers in uniform barred from buying maize meal

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

Shepherd Bushiri distributes food parcels

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

4 hrs ago | 490 Views

Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Former legislator calls for govt to lockdown Plumtree supermarket

4 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Unpacking the imf debt relief. debunking the narrative that Zimbabwe was snubbed

4 hrs ago | 634 Views

No coronavirus funds stollen by Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Machete gang strikes, arrested

4 hrs ago | 688 Views

Bulawayo Covid-19 centre 'will be overwhelmed'

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Returning Zimbabweans expose govt

5 hrs ago | 1315 Views

More Zimbabweans in SA register for repatriation home

5 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Malaria is the other fight we should not forget

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Fuel prices will fall, says Zera

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

Trio arrested for car break-ins

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Residents sleeping in water queues

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Blow for Marondera nurses

5 hrs ago | 555 Views

'Zimbabwe food situation gallops to alarming levels'

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mutare closes Sakubva market

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

MPs want transparency on 'mega deals'

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Malaria cases increase by 40%

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

'A circus called MDC-Alliance'

6 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Gutu rips into Chamisa, Khupe

6 hrs ago | 2937 Views

29 returnees quarantined in Victoria Falls

6 hrs ago | 395 Views

Cop killer nabbed after 40km speed chase

6 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zimbabwe bans medical supplies exports

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimra to extend TIPs of foreign cars in line with visa extension

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Amacimbi harvesters defy lockdown order

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into US$60 million Covid-19 tender storm

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Government to act on basic goods prices

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa activist granted bail

6 hrs ago | 1062 Views

5 killed, 8 injured in Easter holiday road accidents

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

CAPS United eye ZSE listing

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo cases confined in single cluster

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mrs Mnangagwa's name used in mobile money scam

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

UK Covid-19 kills another Zimbabwean born nurse

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Returning Zimbabweans should not expect first-class treatment'

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

Belvedere to remain quarantine centre

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Crime rate declines during lockdown

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Basic food price freeze agreed

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Man escapes during Maphisa drammatic armed robbery...loses US$2 300

14 hrs ago | 3591 Views

Mnangagwa named among the world's top 9 notorious leaders

14 hrs ago | 7243 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days