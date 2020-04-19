Zanu-PF UK donates towards Covid-19 right

Opinion / Columnist

ZANU-PF United Kingdom/European Union Youth League has launched a campaign to mobilise resources to support Government in the fight against the deadly Covid-19.The global pandemic was first detected in China in December 2019 and has spread across the world killing over 170 000 people. Zimbabwe has so far recorded four deaths out of the 28 confirmed positive cases.As part of emergency measures prescribed by the World Health Organisation to mitigate the spread of the deadly infectious disease, Zimbabwe has extended the national lockdown that began on 30 March 2020 by a further 14 days to May 3.Government has also called on the public to maintain a high degree of hygienic standards through regular washing of hands with detergents and antibacterial soaps.The use of hand sanitisers as well as the covering of mouth with a face mask when coughing or sneezing is also encouraged by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.Against this background the party's United Kingdom/EU Youth League members have launched the sanitiser campaign and are pooling resources together to contribute to the fight against the global pandemic.In a statement, Zanu-PF UK/EU Youth League said:"In support of His Excellence Cde Mnangagwa in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, through the guidance of Zanu-PF Youth League national secretary for External Relations Cde Sibongile Sibanda, Zanu-PF projects team led by Cde Salome Eric, has initiated a Covid-19 sanitiser campaign as one of the strategies in the fight against the global pandemic in Zimbabwe."The revolutionary party said the idea to mobilise resources to support the fight against Covid-19 in the country was mooted by one of the revolutionary party's youth members based in the United Kingdom, Cde Kudzaishe Chipadza.The campaign against Covid-19 has been embraced by the Zanu-PF UK/EU district health strategic committee, which is chaired by Cde Priscilla Mangwana.The main objective of the initiative is to have a buy in from all individuals across the political divide to contribute to the fight against the pandemic by buying sanitisers for local health facilities in the country.The distribution of sanitisers across Zimbabwe will be done by the Zanu-PF National Youth League acting deputy secretary Cde Tendai Chirau. Donations made to date are destined for clinics and hospitals across Zimbabwe."Zanu-PF UK Youth League members Cdes Salome Eric, Fungai Mundoma, Kudzai Makuku and Chipadza will be donating sanitisers and hand wash to White Hospital in Zvishavane. Other comrades from the Zanu-PF UK main wing will also be donating sanitisers to Mapanzure Clinic in Shurugwi, the donation is from Cde Priscilla Mangwana; Howard Hospital and Rosa Clinic in Chiweshe donation from Cde Moses Nhamburo; Matenda Clinic in Zvishavane donation is from Cde Sibongile Madzvamuse; Chikwingwiza Seminary Clinic in Gweru donation from Cde Mary-Ann Kirk and Chegutu District Hospital by Cde Chipo Foweraker-Musara.Zanu-PF UK/EU Youth League branch also said:"The youths are working with a local Zimbabwean certified manufacturer Cairde Hygienics who has agreed on a discounted price for the sanitisers. The Cairde Hygienics has also donated 25 litres of sanitisers and 20 litres of handwash."The National Youth League have chosen Ekusileni Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospital and Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo and St Pauls Musami Hospital in Murehwa as the hospitals to receive the sanitiser donation."The revolutionary party said the Cdes who have donated are kindly urging fellow cadres to chip in with more resources in this noble cause by donating to their respective local areas to help the country tackle the global pandemic."We believe, we all have a role to play in this battle," it said.Meanwhile, players in the private sector have also joined hands mobilising funds to set up coronavirus testing and isolation centres across the country to complement Government efforts in the fight against the spread of the deadly global pandemic.In Bulawayo, the private sector initiative, which has been underway in recent weeks, is focusing on capacitating Ekusileni Medical Centre, Thorngrove Hospital and Mater Dei Hospital into fully equipped testing, isolation and treatment centres for Covid-19.Businesses operating under the auspices of the Matabeleland Chamber of Industries (MCI) in conjunction with individuals and companies in the health sector and churches are mobilising the resources.