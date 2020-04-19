Latest News Editor's Choice


NetOne please come to our rescue

Village elder Mr Iron has been dealt a double blow, he can not call his children and can not buy his favourite drink because Netone network is down, rendering his e-wallet redundant.

Jaji, Jingamvura, Chideu, Chinehasha, Chirimugaha areas of Chiweshe and environs lost connectivity two weeks ago. To date the network is still down leaving many users in quandary.

Mobile cash transfers have become none existent for those using Netone lines. Handsets have become 'toys' with all hopes of restoration fading by the day. In this area Netone have been the line of choice with no hiccups and interruptions.

What is happening to our tried and tested means of communication and mobile transfer payment system, One-wallet?

Can Netone Mobile Communication Company please come to our rescue and restore network in said areas of Mash. Central.

During this time of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic reliable communication system is a must.

Those on other networks are chatting and calling the 'lockdown away' making the two weeks a peacemeal. Covid-19 is real and it kills, play it safe by observing the lockdown.

Tondo Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.



Tondo Thomas Murisa
