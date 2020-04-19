'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

Opinion / Columnist

Government give returnee Zimbabweans quarantined Belvedere Teachers' College bottled water and tell them they must stay put!"The institution had running water, but what they wanted was borehole water and we are in the process of getting that sorted," said Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Secretary Mr Simon Masanga."However, today we will organise bottled water for them. Since we could not secure accommodation for them at the UZ, that means we will have to work with what is there. They will have to stay at Belvedere Teachers' College, after all this is only a temporary arrangement."This is just nonsense!Let us start again, from the very beginning. The returnees Zimbabweans are not criminals who are being detained, quarantined, to attorn for the transgressions. They are innocent people who found themselves, for no fault of their own, in a country with the deadly corona virus outbreak. It is possible that they too have been infected.If they are infected, then they could spread the virus to follow Zimbabweans. So before they can be free to mix with everybody else, they will be quarantined for 21 days – the maximum incubation period the virus will take before it becomes active and infectious.The returnees are going into quarantine out of their sense of duty and care to others; just in case they are infected, they do not want to infect others.Anyone of the returnees COULD, potentially, have the virus and therefore everything possible must be done to ensure the infected individual does not infect the others in quarantine.In this Belvedere Teachers' College quarantine setup, 65 plus returnees are fetching water to drink, to wash and for flushing the toilets from one communal tap. They share the same washing facilities and toilet with 20 others. It is hard enough to stop spreading the virus when one has to share washing and toilet facilities with just one other person for one day; it is near impossible to do so when one has to share with 20 others for 21 days, especially with no clean running water to wash one's hands regularly!"Belvedere Teachers' College had running water!" Secretary Masanga insisted. No one is disputing that for a minute; what matters here is that there is no clean running water NOW!If anyone of these people in quarantine should ever be found to have the corona virus infection, then there is a real chance the individual passed the virus to others. Everyone at the centre must reset their quarantine countdown clock back to 21 days.If there should be yet another person testing corona virus positive; the clock will be reset back to 21 days, again!It seems that new returnees are being allowed to mix and share the same tap of water, etc. with those who were there before. The clock should be reset back to 21 days for everyone every time a new batch of returnees arrive.It is very doubtful that any of these clock resets will ever happening!In short the returnees at Belvedere Teachers' College (it is almost certain the condition at similar quarantine centres will be the same or worse – bottled water will not last) might just as well be convicted criminals. Their sentence:"You will to stay in quarantine for 21 days."If you should catch the corona virus, you will stay until you are corona virus negative or else leave in a coffin."If you did not catch the virus after 21 days, you can leave but are not out of the woods yet. Place yourself into self-quarantine for a further 21 days."The unhygienic conditions and laissez faire and chaotic conduct of Zimbabwe's quarantine centres have turned them into corona virus hotspots in their own right!"They will have to stay at Belvedere Teachers' College, after all this is only a temporary arrangement!" Charming! Masanga should find some guinea pigs stay in his charming corona virus hotspots and not to be waste innocent people lives!