Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

1 hr ago | Views
Government give returnee Zimbabweans quarantined Belvedere Teachers' College bottled water and tell them they must stay put!

"The institution had running water, but what they wanted was borehole water and we are in the process of getting that sorted," said Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Secretary Mr Simon Masanga.

"However, today we will organise bottled water for them. Since we could not secure accommodation for them at the UZ, that means we will have to work with what is there. They will have to stay at Belvedere Teachers' College, after all this is only a temporary arrangement."

This is just nonsense!

Let us start again, from the very beginning. The returnees Zimbabweans are not criminals who are being detained, quarantined, to attorn for the transgressions. They are innocent people who found themselves, for no fault of their own, in a country with the deadly corona virus outbreak. It is possible that they too have been infected.

If they are infected, then they could spread the virus to follow Zimbabweans. So before they can be free to mix with everybody else, they will be quarantined for 21 days – the maximum incubation period the virus will take before it becomes active and infectious.

The returnees are going into quarantine out of their sense of duty and care to others; just in case they are infected, they do not want to infect others.

Anyone of the returnees COULD, potentially, have the virus and therefore everything possible must be done to ensure the infected individual does not infect the others in quarantine.

In this Belvedere Teachers' College quarantine setup, 65 plus returnees are fetching water to drink, to wash and for flushing the toilets from one communal tap. They share the same washing facilities and toilet with 20 others. It is hard enough to stop spreading the virus when one has to share washing and toilet facilities with just one other person for one day; it is near impossible to do so when one has to share with 20 others for 21 days, especially with no clean running water to wash one's hands regularly!

"Belvedere Teachers' College had running water!" Secretary Masanga insisted. No one is disputing that for a minute; what matters here is that there is no clean running water NOW!

If anyone of these people in quarantine should ever be found to have the corona virus infection, then there is a real chance the individual passed the virus to others. Everyone at the centre must reset their quarantine countdown clock back to 21 days.

If there should be yet another person testing corona virus positive; the clock will be reset back to 21 days, again!

It seems that new returnees are being allowed to mix and share the same tap of water, etc. with those who were there before. The clock should be reset back to 21 days for everyone every time a new batch of returnees arrive.

It is very doubtful that any of these clock resets will ever happening!  

In short the returnees at Belvedere Teachers' College (it is almost certain the condition at similar quarantine centres will be the same or worse – bottled water will not last) might just as well be convicted criminals. Their sentence:

"You will to stay in quarantine for 21 days.

"If you should catch the corona virus, you will stay until you are corona virus negative or else leave in a coffin.

"If you did not catch the virus after 21 days, you can leave but are not out of the woods yet. Place yourself into self-quarantine for a further 21 days."

The unhygienic conditions and laissez faire and chaotic conduct of Zimbabwe's quarantine centres have turned them into corona virus hotspots in their own right!   

"They will have to stay at Belvedere Teachers' College, after all this is only a temporary arrangement!" Charming! Masanga should find some guinea pigs stay in his charming corona virus hotspots and not to be waste innocent people lives!  


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa demands end to economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan

21 mins ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans ask to be repatriated from SA

22 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with Prasa cables in SA

22 mins ago | 68 Views

Student bodies say e-learning is unaffordable and elitist

23 mins ago | 45 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

25 mins ago | 131 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

37 mins ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe still in the same bus called Nyamweda only the driver has changed

54 mins ago | 148 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

1 hr ago | 361 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

2 hrs ago | 611 Views

40 years of independence has been a period of wasted years

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe needs resilient food supply chain during lockdown

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe's obligation to protect Returnees

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

South African ministers to meet Mnangagwa in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 1113 Views

NetOne please come to our rescue

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to pay allowances to the poor

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mangwana apologises

3 hrs ago | 1780 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa's govt over COVID-19 resources

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

UK returnees to stay put in Belvedere

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

3 hrs ago | 546 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

3 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Toddler befriends pack of wild hyenas in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1059 Views

NetOne, TelOne mobilise $10m Covid-19 package

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Serious allegations tabled against Darlington Nyika hit BBT

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Nothing unusual about Zimbabwe's latest malaria rates'

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

$8m cash facility benefits 47 000 needy households

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

4th COVID-19 death triggers contact hunt

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

'Covid-19 donations will be accounted for,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church

13 hrs ago | 4847 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days