FULL LIST: Kuda Tagwirei makes a huge donation to Zimbabwe

Sakunda, a company owned by controversial businessman Kuda Tagwirei, made a donation of goods worth US$ 2.6 million to the government of Zimbabwe on Thursday.The donation is a shot in the arm to the government to assist in its fight again the novel coronavirus.Find the full list below:1: Emergency Ventilators 152: Portable Ventilators 403: Rapid Test Kits 35 0004: Protective Suits 7 5005: Disposable Protective Gowns 40006: Disposable Gloves 50 0007: Disposable Shoe Covers 10 0008: Goggles 15 0009: Face Shields 7 50010: N95 Masks 70 00011: Dosposable Masks 350 00012: Disposable Surgical Masks 80 00013: Infrared Thermometers 100014: Disinfection Channels 4•Sakunda in its philanthropy also made a grant of 30 million RTGS dollars available, to be distributed over the next 6 months in batches of 5 million RTGS dollars monthly.• This money shall be directed by government to universities of their choice for further research and development into covid-19 and all related areas.•Sakundas Partners also undertook to provide 300 000 litres of fuel in batches of 50 000 litres every month for the next 6 months for the smooth flow of our covid-19 national response.•They furthermore donated 1800 tonnes of maize on tranches of 300 tonnes per month for the next six months to help in alleviating challenges brought about to some citizens by the lockdown.