FULL LIST: Kuda Tagwirei makes a huge donation to Zimbabwe
Sakunda, a company owned by controversial businessman Kuda Tagwirei, made a donation of goods worth US$ 2.6 million to the government of Zimbabwe on Thursday.
The donation is a shot in the arm to the government to assist in its fight again the novel coronavirus.
Find the full list below:
1: Emergency Ventilators 15
2: Portable Ventilators 40
3: Rapid Test Kits 35 000
4: Protective Suits 7 500
5: Disposable Protective Gowns 4000
6: Disposable Gloves 50 000
7: Disposable Shoe Covers 10 000
8: Goggles 15 000
9: Face Shields 7 500
10: N95 Masks 70 000
11: Dosposable Masks 350 000
12: Disposable Surgical Masks 80 000
13: Infrared Thermometers 1000
14: Disinfection Channels 4
•Sakunda in its philanthropy also made a grant of 30 million RTGS dollars available, to be distributed over the next 6 months in batches of 5 million RTGS dollars monthly.
• This money shall be directed by government to universities of their choice for further research and development into covid-19 and all related areas.
•Sakundas Partners also undertook to provide 300 000 litres of fuel in batches of 50 000 litres every month for the next 6 months for the smooth flow of our covid-19 national response.
•They furthermore donated 1800 tonnes of maize on tranches of 300 tonnes per month for the next six months to help in alleviating challenges brought about to some citizens by the lockdown.
Source - Online
