Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The missing factor in Zimbabwe's 'cut and paste' response to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | Views
The Covid-19 pandemic's impact continues to alter lives, livelihoods and futures. The number of confirmed cases and fatalities continues to rise.

In Africa, 24 600 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed from 52 countries as of Wednesday. Out of these 1 193 confirmed died and 6 415 recovered.

Zimbabwe now has 28 cases, and four deaths with the epicentres being Bulawayo and Harare. The responses by African governments to Covid-19 have followed five major trends, namely:

Bio-medical bias characterised by national lockdowns, hygiene orthodoxy;

The militarised response that employs war language and tactics and is driven largely by securocrats. It complements the biomedical approach, but sees the broad mass as the threat to be contained, controlled and not necessarily the key pillar to winning the fight against Covid-19;

The economistic approach that is based on transplanted econometric logic of stimulus packages, quantitative easing, and tax cuts deferment and holidays. Ironically the PPE (personal protective equipment) import bill might turn out to be higher than what African countries have invested in health, water and sanitation over the last five years respectively and;

Hybrid approaches that factor in a combination of the above three approaches and sometimes with a comical kitchen sink approach

These approaches bear self-evident gaps, including the following:

Inappropriateness of the responses to the African social and economic context.

Gender blindness of the response and dearth of gender disaggregated statistics as well as women's participation, leadership and visibility in national Covid-19 task forces.

Weak focus on informal sector, persons living with disability and persons with pre-existing vulnerabilities other than anecdotal references to support for these sectors.

Eclectic focus on African food systems and food sovereignty during and after  Covid-19 season.

Lack of a Covid-19 exit strategy focused on holistic recovery of society, economy and governance.

Weak regional/Pan-African collective response other than the focus on debt moratorium, debt cancellation and debt rescheduling. There is no real focus on private debt and the structure of this as well as household debt.

Lack of a society-driven agenda of Covid-19 responses. African governments are looking outward for their solutions. Globally, the stringent measures taken to ensure infection prevention and control will have serious consequences for the different economies and societies.

Covid-19 has and will impact - amongst others - the following:

Attitudes towards travel, shelter, sanitation and health and in particular how freely people move across and within borders;

Conceptions of health and national security as well as the social and economic determinants of health;

New forms of inequality, "otherisation", stigmatisation and exclusion;

State and corporate surveillance of citizens;

Rethinking of the formal/informal economy binary;

Food sovereignty and food self-sufficiency;

The role of data, knowledge, technology and access to information in development and governance; and

Leadership, its roles, qualities, competencies and skills.


Owning the Covid-19 Mess
Politicians and not scientists or medical doctors lead Zimbabwe's response. Its use of locally generated data and statistics is weak and its inclusiveness of critical social, political and economic actors weaker. Covid-19 poses a clear and present danger to the prospects of recovery of Zimbabwe's ailing economy. There is no real attempt to muster a truly collective and inclusive approach to fighting Covid-19 from the Zimbabwean leadership. There can be no real success without popular ownership of the response and full cooperation from the citizenry.

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 response privileges businesses and ruling-party activists-cum entrepreneurs in primitive accumulation and public relations extravaganza of disaster capitalism. This deepens the longstanding allegations that the Zimbabwean State is captured by dominant interests (foreign and domestic) and individuals.

The same politically connected individuals and companies are leading the Covid-19 procurement processes. This attempt to launder the image of certain individuals and companies recently accused of masterminding State captures is disingenuous.

Leadership disconnect
Covid-19 is a health crisis with social, economic and security dimensions. The instinctive employment of a militarised biomedical response is symptomatic of a fundamental disconnect that exists between leadership and the governed in Zimbabwe.

It also points to a disconnect between government and the country's health sector and academic institutions. It also reflects a disconnect between leadership and reality. Zimbabwe spent - without resort to donor appeals - upward of US$1 million on the health bills of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and the late president Robert Mugabe. The financial outlay to fight Covid-19 in cities like Beitbridge, Bulawayo, Mutare and Victoria Falls remains woefully inadequate, especially given the number and cost of tours undertaken to date by members of the national Covid-19 task force.

The passing of legislation to curb the publication of fake news without any meaningful and visible action to ensure transparency and accountability in Covid-19 related procurement deals typifies the above disconnects.

Opaqueness of procurement processes may serve as license for new forms State capture, corruption and conflation. There is, therefore, need for greater scrutiny of procurement, accountability, and governance of humanitarian interventions.

Knowing, responding to our reality
Zimbabwe's Covid-19 response seems to - wittingly or unwittingly - mimic South Africa, China or the West. This shows the dangers of severe deficit of imagination, creativity and inclusive leadership. Whilst learning from one's neighbours is commendable, the instinctive copy and paste from different socio-economic contexts without any attempt to domesticate, diversify or even indigenise response framework is troubling.

Zimbabwe's economy is driven by agriculture (large and small holder), mining and tourism. These sectors are also highly informal (under-served and under-regulated).

Between 80% to 90% of working age Zimbabweans are dependent on daily earnings from vending or micro-enterprises. They cannot stock up food for the duration of the lockdown let alone a few days. More than 63% plus of Zimbabweans live in rural areas where they cannot practice the handwashing with soap or sanitiser required to prevent Covid-19 because they simply do not have access to portable water or sanitiser. The government response has not focused sufficiently on this critical majority from the perspective of the biomedical response as well as prospects for long-term economic recovery post Covid-19. Within urban areas Covid-19 and the lockdown have had negative impacts by disrupting incomes, livelihoods, social cohesion and security.

Levels of personal and household debt are rising, as are levels of stress and related mental illness. There are also reports that indicate that levels of domestic violence and collective violence at a community level are rising too. There are multiple layers of new crises created by the responses to the Covid-19 crisis.

The majority of Informal sector workers, cross-border traders small-holder farmers, artisanal miners and cottage industries in Zimbabwe do not have pension schemes, health insurance, insurance or any other formal social security other than their daily blood and sweat.

What is needed is for Zimbabwe to transition from models of response to Covid-19 and overall economic growth that export jobs outside of Africa. Invest in local manufacturing of the PPe, beds ventilators and other basic necessities for the Covid-19 response. Identify and incentivize potential manufacturers, designers and innovators as well as build up gold reserves.

Food is the economy and ...
There are signs that food shortages, food price hikes and food inflation will lead to social unrest. There are possibilities that given the global lockdowns an opportunity exists for Zimbabwe to feed its Sadc neighbours and beyond. This requires strategic investment in food systems and food production through broad packages of support to smallholder farmers and agro-based industries.

To borrow and adapt a cliché from our recent past, in the post Covid-19 era "food will be the economy and the economy will be food".

Women's participation, leadership
Women make up more than 85% of Zimbabwe's healthcare workers and almost 100% of community caregivers. Yet the government response to Covid-19 is either gender-blind or deals with gender as an afterthought. There are no targeted measures to protect women health workers, community caregivers, and female informal traders.

It goes without saying that Zimbabwe's Covi-19 responses will fail if it does not centre-stage women. This must start with the inclusion of women in the decision making of the rapid response, national disaster and emergency bodies or taskforces on Covid-19.

The opportunity of crisis
When the strategy of leadership is unclear and the communication is haphazard or mere running commentary, the dangers facing the nation loom larger than the opportunities in the mind of the citizenry.

The Covid-19 pandemic is not the greatest danger facing Zimbabwe; it is the mindset of leadership, its vision or lack thereof. Frankly, it is difficult to decipher what the Zimbabwean government's strategy for defeating Covid-19 is and how such a strategy will ensure that the nation is stronger economically, socially, politically and psychologically post the Covid-19 season.

Covid-19 is unmaking and remaking the reality of our social, economic, environmental and political world. When one considers the uncertainties about the future, the political blunders in the present and the lack of deliberate forward-looking policy thinking, it is fair to say it feels as though Zimbabwe's only strategy at the moment is hope. But hope alone may not be an adequate strategy as the country walks through "the valley of the shadow of death".

Psalm 23:4 says: "Yes, though I walk through the deep, sunless valley of the shadow of death, I will fear or dread no evil, for you are with me; your rod [to protect] and Your staff [to guide], they comfort me"

What Zimbabwe requires is leadership, nothing more and nothing less. Such leadership can courageously assemble a multi-disciplinary, cross-party, gender and generational inclusive group of thinkers that will start engaging in the business of thinking about Covid-19 exit and a post Covid-19 strategy for economic structural transformation.


------
Kagoro is a lawyer and political analyst. - twitter: @tamukaKagoro77.

Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: 44 South African government officials infected with Coronavirus

8 mins ago | 4 Views

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

36 mins ago | 150 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

2 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mnangagwa's tricky test

3 hrs ago | 1257 Views

New local TV series on the cards

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 frontline nurses down tools

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Social distancing a mere formality for Mbare flats

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Respect foreign-based returnees

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Virus that halted Zimbabwe from dreaming

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Forex judgment haunts tax court

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Fiscal indiscipline still rampant in govt

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Audit exposes massive scam at National Microbiology Reference Laboratory

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to rethink price controls

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Shortages looming after price controls

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Triple threat of COVID-19, food shortages and economic crisis

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

BCC to ban vending in CBD

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Buyanga donates food parcels to Zimbabweans in SA

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Zimbabwe schools likely to open in August'

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zimbabwe doctors call for aggressive response to COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Postpone Zimsec examinations, says Parents

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

State wants judge's son's tried by retired judge

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Doctors plot to drag Mnangagwa's govt to court again

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

COVID-19 presents opportunity to remodel Africa, says Tagwirei

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Villagers feast on stray elephant

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Cops accused of hoarding basic goods

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Gwanda relocates vendors

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Cops and rangers gang robs fishermen

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Cash crisis hits Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

GMB starts importing GMO maize for consumption in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Health workers receive Covid-19 risk allowances

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

More isolated in Victoria Falls

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Critical service firms resume operations

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Uniformed forces barred from buying mealie-meal

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Quarantined deportees dumped by roadside

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe Confed Cup slot still vacant

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Virus proves Zimbabwe can cut imports

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Cops up for stealing 7t of gold ore

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Man fatally assaults wife, another takes poison

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why we interrupted Solomon Mujuru: Ex-fighter speaks out

4 hrs ago | 717 Views

3 000 returnees to be screened in Beitbridge

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Makamba gets Blue Ridge Spar back

4 hrs ago | 651 Views

29 Zimbabweans die of Covid-19 in UK

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa equates Kuda Tagwirei to Biblical Peter

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

WATCH: Ramaphosa's mask mishap and memes that followed

12 hrs ago | 15550 Views

The best destinations for an ethical holiday

13 hrs ago | 6 Views

Ramaphosa fails to cheer the Rand

15 hrs ago | 2604 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days