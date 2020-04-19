Cabinet hawks, fearful of civil unrest, forced 14, instead 21, day lockdown extension – pyrrhic victory as covid-19 marches on

Opinion / Columnist

There was never any doubt in anyone's mind that Zimbabwe was going to extend the country's initial 21-day lockdown. The lockdown was imposed when the country had less than 5 confirmed corona virus infections and at the end of the lockdown the number had climbed to 25! If the lockdown was justified with 5 cases then it was even more justified with 25 cases!The question then was, the lockdown should be extended by how many more days? It turns out there was a fierce cabinet debate on whether it should be by 14 days or another 21 days!"There were vibrant deliberations in Cabinet over the duration by which the lockdown should be extended. Everyone agreed that the situation on the ground surely merited an extension as it would be unwise to bring it to an end at a time when the Covid-19 crisis is deepening. However, there was no agreement on the duration as some thought it should be extended by 21 days while others thought 14 days were enough," a Cabinet source told the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper."Basically, the debate centred around the issue of the duration of the lockdown extension. The President first proposed 21 days and got support from the two vice presidents and Dr (Obadiah) Moyo (Minister of Health). However, other ministers felt 21 days were too long and proposed 14 days with less restrictions.""For instance, the Finance minister said from his consultations with Zimra (Zimbabwe Revenue Authority), he had come to realise that revenue inflows had reached unsustainably low levels. The financial services sector was also in severe distress. (Industry and Commerce minister Sekai) Nzenza agitated for the manufacturing sector to be allowed to re-open with skeletal staff and this was also supported by (Mines and Mining development minister Winston) Chitando."State Security minister Owen Ncube and Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri too did not want the lockdown extended by 21 days "to prevent the likelihood of civil unrest."So those keen to revive some economic activity and fearful of civil unrest won the day but in reality this was an empty and pyrrhic victory because corona virus, the real enemy the nation is fighting against, is marching on, inflicting a heavy toll and growing stronger by the day.There are some who have argued that the lockdown was imposed too early and without careful planning; the regime and its supporters have argued otherwise. However, what cannot be disputed is that the corona virus is spreading and the number of confirmed cases is growing.In the last 3 days since the 14-day lockdown extension the number of confirmed covid-19 cases has already increased to 29 up from 25 with 4 dead. In the remaining 11 days the confirmed cases are expected to 50 plus, if government keeps its promise to carryout 1 000 tests per day up from 40 or so before the extension.If the lockdown was justified with less than 5 confirmed corona virus cases then it will be irresponsible to relax much less end the lockdown when there are 50 confirmed cases and the number growing exponentially!Still, there will, no doubt be yet another fierce cabinet debate on whether to extend the lockdown and, if so, by how many days! Which half of this Zanu-PF cabinet will claim the pyrrhic victory on 3 May 2020 and is of no real consequence. What matters is that corona virus will be victoriously marching on and inflicting heart-breaking suffering and deaths.As for the civil unrest, Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF cronies cannot avoid that no more than they can stop the sun rising tomorrow. Indeed, the civil unrest, as the only way to end the Zanu-PF dictatorship, the economic meltdown and the tragic human suffering it caused has been long in coming.40 years of gross mismanagement and rampant corruptions have left the country in economic ruins. All efforts by the people to bring about peaceful and democratic change have all come to naught because Zanu-PF blatantly rigged the elections and used brute force to impose its tyrannical rule.The economic hardships and the human suffering and deaths of the last 40 years have been amplified ten, a hundred-fold by the outbreak of the corona virus outbreak. There is no doubt that the blundering incompetence of this Zanu-PF regime is making the economic and humanitarian suffering brought by corona virus even worse. As that political reality finally dawn of the people of Zimbabwe, there is no doubt that they will overcome their fear of the regime's brutal oppression to demand real democratic change.As long as it is clear that Zanu-PF's blundering incompetence is having no effect in containing corona virus and is making the economic and humanitarian situation even worse than it need be; civil unrest, as a meanings to end the Zanu-PF dictatorship, will remain on the nation and cabinet's agenda.