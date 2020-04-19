Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Aide dies in Mnangagwa accident

1 hr ago | Views
FIVE security details travelling in a convoy with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa were involved in an accident which left one person dead and four critically injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Muzarabani yesterday.

The four security details were airlifted to a local Harare hospital but details were sketchy at the time of going to Press.

Security sources, who attended the scene, said one of Mnangagwa's aides was killed in the accident. The details of the aide were provided, but this paper thought it prudent to withhold them while awaiting official confirmation.

The sources told NewsDay Weekender the accident happened after the driver failed to negotiate a curve and rolled down a steep embarkment before hitting a tree as the convoy sped to Muzarabani for a COVID-19 awareness campaign that was supposed to be spearheaded by the First Lady.

"The Toyota Hilux overturned soon after Mavhuradonha Range," the official told this publication but declined identification as they are not allowed to speak to the Press.
The source said police details rendered first aid to the victims at the scene before taking them to a clinic in Muzarabani where they were transferred to Harare by an airforce helicopter scrambled from Harare.

"We rushed to the scene where we rendered first aid before taking them to Muzarabani Clinic where they were treated and because of their condition had to be evacuated to Harare by air."

Mnangagwa reportedly abandoned the journey following the accident and sent representatives to donate food hampers and sanitisers at Chidikamwedzi and Kabatamukombe primary schools in Muzarabani district.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was making efforts to confirm the reports.

"I am still trying to confirm the issue you raised with me, so far I have not managed to get feedback, so once I get anything, I will be able to come back to you," he said.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba and Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana were not reachable.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

7 detectives put on self-isolation

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Man hangs self over wife's infidelity

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Victoria Falls record decade-high flows

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Zacc commissioner staying away from MDC

1 hr ago | 272 Views

COVID-19 testing: Zimbabwe's litmus test

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Harare's chickens coming home to roost

1 hr ago | 285 Views

My arrest was unreasonable: MDC MP

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'Chamisa's MDC behind UK returning citizens' hotel accommodation demands'

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

War vets, IIB respond to Bulawayo water crisis

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe opposition continues to be plagued by division and confusion

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$70 million only to fight Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Govt apologises to deportees

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

ZBCtv runs out of content

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

BCC implements five-day water shutdown

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

CONFIRMED - Mugabe coup announcer's attacker among UK returnees

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

Second tests confirm woman died of Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Senior MDC Alliance official's cow stolen

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa's aide dies in motorcade road accident

11 hrs ago | 4036 Views

Cabinet hawks, fearful of civil unrest, forced 14, instead 21, day lockdown extension – pyrrhic victory as covid-19 marches on

11 hrs ago | 2038 Views

WATCH: Thieves break into Zodwa Wabantu's house

12 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Joshua Nkomo married his step-mother’s sister

13 hrs ago | 5913 Views

PHOTO: Josphat Ngulube freed from prison

14 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Ramaphosa an 'ape trying to act like a first world president says SA woman

15 hrs ago | 3400 Views

Mnangagwa vs Ramaphosa sees man charged for insulting president

15 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Masiyiwa declares war on COVID-19...deploys 100 000 test kits to ramp up testing in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Madzibaba busted

16 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Bulawayo records new coronavirus case

16 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Zimbabweans working in South African restaurants to lose jobs after lockdown

17 hrs ago | 6678 Views

Air Zimbabwe crafts post Covid-19 recovery strategy

18 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases latest Covid-19 stats

18 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy more soldiers to fortify lockdown?

18 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Switzerland pledge $2.3 million Zimbabwe and 4 other countries in SADC

18 hrs ago | 548 Views

Convicted criminals among returnees from Botswana

18 hrs ago | 1114 Views

193 returnees test negative for Covid-19

18 hrs ago | 403 Views

Macheso performs live online tonight

18 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Latest on Prophet T B Joshua and Coronavirus

19 hrs ago | 3210 Views

Jonathan Moyo clashes with Chinese Ambassador

20 hrs ago | 3290 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Arrested for insulting ED

21 hrs ago | 1590 Views

BREAKING: 44 South African government officials infected with Coronavirus

22 hrs ago | 2486 Views

WANTED: Police are looking for Rossetta Muzvidziwa

22 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Zanu PF not covid-19 testing malaria cases just as China silenced Dr Li Wenliang and regardless of heavy price to pay

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

Teachers unions cry for government intervention

23 hrs ago | 996 Views

Smuggling has reached alarming levels along the Limpopo river

24 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Mnangagwa's office documents stolen, 2 arrested

24 hrs ago | 8160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days