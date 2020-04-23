Ramaphosa's face mask palava is symptomatic of his blundering incompetence - no laughing matter

Opinion / Columnist

Did you see the video clip of President Cyril Ramaphosa struggling to put on the face mask? Boy oh boy, instead of covering his mouth and nose he kept covering his eyes. What a palava!"I am going to open a TV channel where I will teach people how to put on a mask," chuckled President Ramaphosa, the following day. "You can enrol.""Kudos to our president," said one Twitter post. "At least he's got a sense of humour."Oh! How I wish President Cyril Ramaphosa had opened the TV channel and was never elected President of the Republic of South Africa! We can all laugh about Ramaphosa's failure to put on the face mask but none of us are laughing about his blundering incompetence as president, especially in the handling of the corona virus pandemic.Countries such as South Korea and Germany have heeded World Health Organisation's advice to aggressive test, track, isolate and treat corona virus cases. They have managed to contain the spread of the virus. SA, like all the other African countries without exception, was slow off the mark, allowed the virus to take root and now it is spreading like wildfire.President Ramaphosa imposed SA's nationwide lockdown far too early, without careful consideration on its effectiveness in high density suburbs and worst of all with no resources lined up to feed the most vulnerable. He is already easing the lockdown when pandemic is set to get worse with the arrival of winter.I am disappointed in President Ramaphosa's blundering incompetence in the handling of the corona virus threat but was not altogether surprised. Like every other thinking Zimbabwean out there, I was very disappointed when President Ramaphosa said Zimbabwe's July 2018 elections "went well"! When Mnangagwa had blatantly rigged the elections and all the democratic nations had said so.And to add insult to injury, President Ramaphosa has stubbornly refused to accept that Zimbabwe's economic meltdown was caused by the gross mismanagement and rampant corruption and, instead, blames it on targeted sanctions imposed on a few Zanu PF leaders. How can anyone be that dumb, especially one in the position of power and authority!Like it or not President Ramaphosa's failure to put on the face mask was symptomatic of his blundering incompetence in the handling of the corona virus and many other big national issues. The consequence of his failure to contain the corona virus is the virus spreading far and wide and wrecking economic, social and humanitarian havoc of Biblical proportion. That is no laughing matter!At least President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected by the majority of South Africans in a free, fair and credible election. They, if they so decide, can remove him from office.The people of Zimbabwe are too facing the consequences of Mnangagwa's blundering incompetence in the handling of the corona virus. The situation in Zimbabwe is going to be a lot worse than SA given Zimbabwe's economic was in total meltdown and health service had all but completely collapsed before the pandemic.Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF thugs blatantly rigged the 2018 elections to impose themselves on the nation! The regime has no democratic mandate to rule, it is illegitimate. We are stuck with this Zanu PF dictatorship and have been for the last 40 years!The worsening economic meltdown and humanitarian suffering will only underline our desperation for meaningful change; for free, fair and credible elections!