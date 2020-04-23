Economic decline, COVID-19 and the vulnerable labour

Opinion / Columnist

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has warned that the rapidly intensifying economic impact of COVID-19 could be far worse than the 2008-9 financial crisis and will result in job cuts of nearly 200 million full-time jobs in the second quarter on 2020. The COVID-19 crisis is expected to wipe out 6.7% of working hours globally in the next 3 months. Huge losses are expected across different income groups, even though the upper-middle income countries will be worst affected (with estimated job losses for nearly 100 million full-time workers). Despite the existence of various government bailout packages, worst hit sectors such as hotels and airlines, transport, gaming and leisure, education, food, manufacturing, wholesale, retail and business services have already started to lay off millions of jobs. As the number of infections nears 2 million globally, most countries are maintaining (or intensifying in extreme cases) their lock down measures which have seen business grinding to a halt.In Zimbabwe, hopes for economic growth have quickly vanished and the economy is set to record recession deeper than the official 6.5% recorded in 2019. The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has highlighted that 82% of companies can only afford one month's salary under the current lockdown conditions and has urged the government to lift lockdown restrictions so as to allow producers to resume limited operations that can keep them afloat while saving thousands of jobs. CZI further pointed that the lockdown was necessary, but its sustenance should consider the unstable state of the economy and government's incapacity to provide bailout packages to businesses as is the norm in other countries undergoing lockdown restrictions. The industrial body implored on the government to allow companies to resume work, while observing precautions such as social distancing, hygiene and screening of staff.So far the worst affected sector in Zimbabwe is tourism and hospitality where African Sun, Rainbow Tourism Group, Cresta Hotels and Africa Albida Tourism headline the list of companies that have suspended operations in the sector where almost every player will realize significant financial losses in 2020. Airlines (Air Zimbabwe and Fast Jet) have also suspended operations while most fast food restaurants have scaled down their operations in response to the decline in sales. Inevitably, the firms have laid off temporary staffers while placing permanent employees on partially paid or unpaid leave. The job cuts have worsened the already high unemployment levels on the local market and poverty levels in the country where a family of 5 needed at least Z$5,293 (US$212 using the interbank rate) in February to meet its basic needs. The Poverty Datum Line (PDL) jumped 18% from the January level and is expected to top Z$6,000 for March due to the increase in prices of basic foodstuffs in the run-up to the national lockdown. The PDL dwarfs the earnings of an average worker in Zimbabwe where the lowest paid civil servant takes home Z$2500 (US$100 using the interbank rate) per month. The ILO recommends that the PDL should be used as a reference point in consistently reviewing wages for labour, however various local employers (including the government) use inflation figures to constantly adjust prices for goods and services without doing the same on wages.The lock down is putting pressure on already struggling companies that were reeling from the impact of the monetary reforms which resulted in the banning of multiple currencies in June 2019. Other economic constraints that affected optimal production included high inflation and erosion of earnings, power cuts, fuel and foreign currency shortages, decline in consumer demand and low agricultural productivity (partially caused by successive droughts). The business downturn in the worst affected industries will have a domino effect on other sectors such as banking, insurance and real estate. Already a number of commercial banks had started to rationalize operations by closing loss making branches in order to cut operational costs and stay afloat. Without government support or bailout packages, a number of local companies face the risk of bankruptcy in the next 6 to 36 months.Besides allowing companies to resume work, CZI is lobbying the government to put in place policies that allow rollovers of mortgage and loan payments while increasing the Pay As-You-Earn (PAYE) band by 200% with effect from 1 April 2020. The lobby group also wants payments made towards the 2% Intermediated Money Transfer (IMT) tax in any given month to be offset against PAYE due for that given month as that will help to subsidize wages and save jobs during the period of the lockdown. On the IMT tax, industrialists want the tax free threshold to be increased from Z$100 to Z$500 and possible reductions of the tax itself from 2% to 1% (where applicable) to stimulate consumer demand in the economy. Further recommendations center on allowing full tax deductibility on all COVID donations, direct reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT), deferment of PAYE and VAT, and the provision of indirect relief for distressed but viable companies by the government. However, CZI stresses that these bailouts must be funded by existing local currency resources and not by creating new virtual balances so as to manage the rate of inflation.The industrial body had earlier warned that the lockdown and decline in trade (with key trade partners such as South Africa, China, Singapore and UAE) as well as depressed manufacturing in the country's major export destinations, will cause factory closures and job losses in Zimbabwe. Even though the Zimbabwean government set up a corona virus disaster management fund to provide resources needed to fight the pandemic and cater for various social needs that come with the crisis, there is need institute indirect tax relief packages to local producers as a way to save thousands of jobs in an economy where one job loss is one too many. It is important to point that the COVID fund is dedicated to receiving and accounting for contributions made by International development partners such as the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), national governments and other local well-wishers in the corporate and civic sector. The funds are mainly focused on social needs as opposed to directly saving businesses in distress.The government cannot afford to ignore the pleas made by the under fire business sector while expecting full tax compliance and returns from the same in the short term. Thousands of jobs and livelihoods are on the line. Besides the impending economic decline in 2020, the domino effect to every sector of the economy will increase the level of informalisation in the market to unsustainable levels. Without tax relief policies, medium to large businesses will devise ways to evade taxes so as to stay afloat as has been the case in yester-year crises. The current inflationary environment provides a fertile ground for businesses to cut permanent jobs considering the fact that retrenchment packages have already been eroded by inflation. If the economic decline persists beyond 2020, Zimbabwe's formal employment numbers will shrink deeper than the current estimates of 600 000.Victor Bhoroma is a writer and freelance economic analyst. He holds an MBA from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ). For feedback, mail on vbhoroma@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @VictorBhoroma1.