Ginimbi and his money

BUSINESSMAN and socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure has always come across as that rich, arrogant and yet sophisticated and witty man.Boy, what a wrong perception we had!Boss Ginimbi, as his worshippers call him, is actually a buffoon.Sorry for the harsh word, but that is the most appropriate word to describe him.He is as clumsy and clueless as they come.What a shame!With all the influence under his brand and the crisis nations currently face, the guy still finds it necessary to promote pornographic content through his social media platform(s).Thank God owners of the particular social media platform were quick to our rescue.They knocked sense into that "calabash", or head if you like, of his by temporarily suspending the account.It is a pity our local censorship board, including the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), are always slow to react.Ginimbi was splashing thousands of dollars (mostly in rands) on random girls, especially from abroad, that were willing to pose naked in his X-rated show.This is despite the fact that the country is battling to mobilise resources to support families that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.But who can blame him?After all, they say easy come, easy go.The socialite is currently before the courts facing a number of tax evasion charges.They allege that most of his wealth is ill-gotten.The late music icon Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi rapped Ginimbi's type when he sang, "Vakomana vemazuvano manyemwe, kuwonererwa, kushamisira, taiti kushanda, chedikita hachinzwarwo."Frankly, how can one spend R40 000 (over US$2 100 at last week's rate) on a twerker.And this is not all.More money has been spent on ladies of easy virtue that, however, show signs of means by being able to log in and spend time on social media doing gibberish stuff.Ginimbi is surrounded by a number of wannabes that unfortunately help further lead him astray by pledging funds for this not-so-noble cause.Socialites and celebrities' world over are currently coming together in the fight against Covid-19, donating all they can to assist.Granted, it is his money and he can spend it as he pleases.But it would be wise for him to draw lessons from the likes of Chief J, real name Tazvi Mhaka.Chief J is a renowned businessman-cum-socialite who is well known for his extravagant life.However, the rational socialite, Chief J, never disappoints when it comes to issues to do with patriotism and showing responsibility.He always rises to the occasion in times of crisis.Just recently he donated personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel, including fuel for use in the fight against Covid-19.In the past, he has also contributed thousands towards Cyclone Idai victims and in the fight against cholera.Certainly this is the company that dimwit Ginimbi needs to keep.