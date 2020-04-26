Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Ex-Zipra top commander wallows in poverty

26 Apr 2020 at 12:33hrs | Views
A 95-year-old former Zipra cadre, David Moyo, who is a brother to the late nationalist, Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, says many ex-freedom fighters have nothing to show for their sacrifices, with some of them now worse off than they were before joining the liberation struggle.

Moyo, whose liberation war name was Sharp Shoot, said he was heartbroken as he still had no proper accommodation 40 years after independence and was relying on begging for food to feed his family.

"I am still nursing injuries I sustained during the war. I lost my brother Ziyaphapha in the same war," he told Sunday Southern Eye on Independence Day.

"My heart is broken to realise that after 40 years of independence, I am still crammed in a three-roomed house with one bedroom, which I share with my mother-in-law who is now 90 years old.

"I am also supposed to queue for mealie-meal and look for other basic commodities to feed my family."

Moyo said he takes three types of medication per month, which he sources from South Africa, but can no longer do so due to the national lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

"It really boggles my mind to realise that I am now at an advanced age and having liberated this country through my sacrifice, I still have nothing tangible that I will leave behind for my family to lay hands on," he said.

Moyo said first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa visited him last year and promised that government would look for land and build a big house for him.

He said almost a year later, the promise was yet to be fulfilled.

The former senior Zipra commander said he wanted to turn his Matobo farm into a tourist attraction but had no capital to do so.

Moyo said people who did not make any sacrifice to liberate the country were the ones enjoying the fruits of independence.

He said former president Robert Mugabe looted resources in the country and destroyed the economy.

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the right-hand man of Mugabe and should be reminded that he was in the forefront during the time when there were atrocities in Matabeleland," Moyo added.

"He must repent otherwise people do not trust him."

Moyo was in the same trenches with Jacob Zuma, the former South African president, as Zipra and uMkhonto weSizwe worked hand-in-hand during the liberation struggle.


Source - The Standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

17 mins ago | 50 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

51 mins ago | 394 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 757 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1268 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1424 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 807 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1481 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

5 hrs ago | 942 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

7 hrs ago | 5143 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1471 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3516 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1479 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 798 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 974 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1033 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5785 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5357 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7684 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3890 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8903 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12423 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 4001 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2497 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days