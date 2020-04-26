Latest News Editor's Choice


Pokello reaches out to pregnant women

26 Apr 2020 at 12:35hrs | Views
Socialite and businesswoman Pokello Nare has joined the Covid-19 donation initiative targeting expecting mothers and vulnerable single women.

Nare is among scores of celebrities in the country who have shown their philanthropic side during the Covid-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc across the globe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa imposed a lockdown in the country meant to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, at the same time urging Zimbabweans to come together and assist where possible.

It is against this backdrop that Pokello exhibited her philanthropic side through mobilising resources to assist vulnerable women.

"We are playing a small part to help out during these trying times," Pokello posted on her Twitter handle.

"If you are a pregnant woman or a single mother struggling to get groceries and a little money, please contact my team. We will do our best to assist."

Despite having a life littered with controversy since her appearance in the Big Brother Africa: The Chase reality TV show, Pokello has spearheaded many positive projects aimed at empowering women.

Last Monday she announced that she was receiving overwhelming responses from beneficiaries.

"We are inundated with calls. We assisted 25 families today [Monday] and our target is 100," Pokello said.

Source - The Standard
