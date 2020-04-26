Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Lessons from Donald Trump

26 Apr 2020 at 13:27hrs | Views
Australia's former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, has sent advance copies of his memoirs to news organisations all over the world. His greatest challenge was how to deal with US President Donald Trump, a New Yorker mad billionaire.

The book starts with an assurance Turnbull received from former US President Barack Obama: "Don't worry, Malcolm, the American people will never elect a lunatic into this office." (January 2016)
Come November 2016, Trump was elected the 45th US President. Immediately, Turnbull found himself defending the "unfair and disastrous trade deals" between the US and Australia. The matter stretched over several months, and it appears that Trump (not his acolytes) made his own decisions.

The Australian-US arrangement allowed Australian steel into the US free of duty, thus infringing on the great US steel companies in Pennsylvania. If Trump imposed a tariff on Australian steel, thousands of workers in Australia would be affected. While Turnbull thinks that he outfoxed Trump, an impartial reader will come out with some sympathy for Trump.

Trump's mission was to defend US companies and interests and to restore the greatness of American companies to their former glory.

We must, therefore, surmise that the American people, in their wisdom, preferred the mad billionaire who had never held even a dog catcher's office in his life to crooked Hillary Clinton.

Turnbull shows utter contempt for Trump. Every meeting he had with him was a nightmare. Whenever he left, he thanked God that things were not as bad as could have been. Trump, he says, was a bully.
there is plenty of evidence that Turnbull's assessment was not far from the mark.

"My son is an idiot, but he is my son. He has no social skills whatever. I hope he does not go into politics. He will be an utter disaster." - Mary Anne Trump.

While it is true that Trump has disgraced the office of president, the degradation of that office started way back with former president Bill Clinton who practised sexual acts with a naïve 22-year-old intern, Monica Lewinsky, in the White House library.

Trump has no manners whatever befitting a president. His mouth has no filter and he jumps before he looks. Turnbull says that Trump's policy decisions and campaign speeches were so ridiculous that it could be assumed that he wanted to lose an election. He named Mrs Clinton "crooked Hillary" and his supporters shouted back: "lock her up!"

According to governor Mike Huckabee, Clinton's successor in Arkansas, many Clinton associates ended up in jail. There was a general feeling in the country that the Clintons had circumvented corruption laws by asking foreign countries to give into their charitable foundation. When they left the White House, they had $200 million stashed in there.

Sixth sense

With the whole print media and television establishment dead against him, one wonders how Trump has remained in power at all and whether he has the chance of a snowflake in hell.

Almost everything Trump has blurted out of his mouth at first seems farfetched and utterly false. In the long run, he has proven to be dead on the mark and nearer American gut feelings.

Trump's first act as president was to discontinue immigration from predominantly Muslim countries. Later, he prevented caravans of economic refugees from Latin America crossing from the Mexican border. As I write, he has re-issued a temporary ban on all coronavirus-associated immigration. Simultaneously, he has pressed government agencies to prepare for a suspension of coronavirus-related lockdown.

In all these policy decisions, while his mouthings were wild and provocative, the actions themselves reflected American fears. Obama had deported more Latinos than any president since Dwight Eisenhower's use of military planes to forcibly return Latinos south of the border.

Immigrants from Mexico are a particular threat to white "tough necks" (workers exposed to the weather). Mexicans are known for their work ethic. Like Zimbabweans, they accept any job and send money home. The post offices are doing a roaring business every Friday as Mexicans buy money orders. They are adapted to the hot weather much better than the native tough necks. They are Catholic and have their own language and customs. They do not disappear into the melting pot as American policy demands.

The Democratic Party response in favour of open borders meets with silent, but bitter resentment.

Trump's contempt for Muslims originates from the fact that all the 22 September 11 terrorists were Muslim, 19 of them from Saudi Arabia. Former president, George W Bush's father had a long-term relationship with the house of King Saudi from which his oil company benefited. In any case, the Bushes were globalists and went out of their way to exclude Saudi Arabia, punishing Afghanistan instead.

It became general knowledge that Italy was severely affected by coronavirus because Chinese companies had staffed newly bought factories with 100 000 workers. Trump's ban of flights from China was not politically correct but regarded as wise.

In his response to the lockdown, Trump's intuitive response was to send a $1 200 cheque to each worker for the duration of unemployment. The Democrats reaction was to increase food stamps for the poor. People on food stamps are likely not working and therefore not immediately affected by the loss of jobs. It is the barbers, nail polishers and store attendants who need immediate help.

The writers cannot say anything good about Trump.

"A new poll suggests that President Trump's approval has slipped 6 percentage points...amid the coronavirus pandemic health crisis." (Paul Steinhammer April 17, 2020) in the same newspaper, the editor cannot hide a fact that the public does not seem to blame Trump for the virus. So it concocts words to confuse its readers.

"It is not yet clear if the public is rallying around the president. Trump approval ratings (are) rising, but more Americans support Biden for president."

Likewise, Hunter Biden sourced out $1.6 billion from a Chinese bank in support of a technology company. Social media and white extremists are having a field day about this globalist relationship. It then begs the question whether a globalist like Joe Biden, father, can protect us workers and interests in the smoke-filled negotiating rooms when they themselves are on the payroll of the Asian tigers.

So, the question whether Trump is electable depends on how the electorate will answer another question: Can one tolerate ill-mannered mad New York billionaire in the White House, or do they prefer a nice talking president who sells their jobs to globalists?

Evangelicals and Catholics, who constitute 33% of the electorate, form the Macedonian phalanx in Trump's cohorts. Democrats have bonded with gay and lesbian groups to include anti-gay mouthings as hate speech, punishable by a jail sentence.

In their desperation to market old Joe Biden, they are looking to a black woman, possibly Michel Obama, to rescue the ticket. My feeling is that the elites underestimate the resentment of the refined Obamas by white roughnecks.

Peace.

-----
Ken Mufuka is a patriot who writes from the US. He is collecting eyewitness stories from Gukhurahundi survivors and can be reached at mufukaken@gmail.com

Source - The Standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

18 mins ago | 52 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

52 mins ago | 406 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 767 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1270 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1429 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 807 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1485 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

5 hrs ago | 942 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3292 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

7 hrs ago | 5152 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1471 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3518 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1480 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 798 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 976 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1034 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5787 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5358 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7686 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

20 hrs ago | 3894 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8908 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12425 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 4001 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days