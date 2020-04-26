Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Corruption is eating into the lockdown

26 Apr 2020 at 13:27hrs | Views
JUST look at the volume of traffic on our roads. What do you see? Cars, of course. But, beyond that, you must see a big problem.

We are under a lockdown, whose philosophy is beautiful. People must stay at home and minimise travel - unnecessary travel - so as to curb the spread of Covid-19. Minimal travel is good for social distancing, and the latter is good for minimising chances of catching this killer flu.

But, more or less, it's business as usual for Zimbabweans. They are moving around like bats and there must be reasons for this. Obviously, people love their freedom. That's one. People don't like being holed up at home. They want to feel good by being out there. Pretty like the Americans, who are now organising protests to be let free from a lockdown, with Old Trump's unwritten blessing, of course. They have come up with this weird theory that the coronavirus is a lame excuse to deny them freedom of movement and freedom of assembly. It's not clear who taught them that, but the Americans love their freedom so much they don't care a hoot if getting it will bring them death.

You don't guess they are spoilt lumpens for behaving like that. Because, you see, even Zimbabweans have, from day one, also shown a foolish tendency to love their freedom without a good reason to show for it. Indians are doing the same thing. So are the Kenyans, Ghanaians, South Africans, you name them.

Here, you also see them aimlessly loitering in big numbers at the shops. Don't be fooled, they don't go there to buy things. They are so much used to being in crowded places. Some have even formed local football clubs and are playing soccer in the community parks every afternoon. Funny enough, they are all talking Covid-19 with every swear word. But that pandemic, in their minds and actions, is for other people, not them.

You must also have noticed that the volume of cars and pedestrians in town has blown up so unbelievably in the last two or so weeks. And there is no prize for guessing that, the more the lockdown extensions we get, the higher the volume.

Well, outside the human tendency to be out when you are supposed to be in, there is another- quite legitimate reason why people are treating today like it was yesterday, when there was no coronavirus. Zimbabwe, like most of the developing south, is a highly informalised economy. There aren't too many formal jobs for you out there because those that run the country have ruined the economy. People hustle for a living. For most of them, there is no life without hustling. But then, you can't hustle with your kids at home. So, you need to be out there buying vegetables from Mbare for resale, selling your broiler chickens and even hoarding beer from the liquor outlets for delivery to those that don't want to go out to the shops.

But, whatever reason is there for people to go out, this lockdown is clear. It's an emergency

arrangement that makes it unlawful for those that must stay at home to be loitering out there. And the question comes: Why do we have more people than necessary, loitering? That's an easy one, of course.

It's corruption, stupid!

If you can't resist the urge to go and see your "small house" across town, you don't bother that much. It's all about your pocket. There are roadblocks on all roads that feed into town. Quite a number of them, you would think Augustine Chihuri was back in office. These blocks are manned by police, municipal, traffic and army officers. That would look like a solid combination. At these blocks, you must show documented evidence that you are allowed to be travelling outside your home vicinity. This comes in the form of letters from your employer or an identity card. This wrongly assumes that every person, who must be travelling is in formal employment, but bits about this later.

The truth is that the majority of the people who are seen on the roads don't have the required travel passes. Yet they move around town like they are on holiday. That's because they use a different form of pass to go through. They bribe those chaps who you see manning the roadblocks. The same applies with the Zupco crew.

Many people are getting into those buses, which government has allowed to ferry travellers, without a pass. They use money. Even when they get to a roadblock and are ordered out, they still get back into the bus. They use money. The same applies with the public service buses that are the only other form of transport that is being allowed for civil servants during the lockdown. Not everyone who gets into those buses is a civil servant. They use money.

There are several reasons why this problem is festering. There just isn't enough supervision of the roadblocks and the buses. There is need for a re-think on how the problem of corruption can be stemmed. Visiting officers must make regular checks at the roadblocks. The block officers are taking bribes so casually you would think that' it's a normal thing to do in Zimbabwe. And culprits must be brought to book.

This is where Zimbabwe differs from other countries, South Africa for instance. Since South Africa started its lockdown in March, more than 80 police officers have been arrested for engaging in different kinds of violations that include bribe taking, escorting contraband and failing to enforce social distancing requirements. Well, more could have escaped the loop, but that government is doing something.

Not here. Not a single officer has been arrested for taking bribes or performing duty in an improper manner. Away from the roadblocks, police officers freely do transactions on the illegal black market at the shops and every manner of alley. That's a huge contradiction, if not an insult. You may think that Temba Mliswa is nuts, but he has a point. Just recently, he ran into police officers who were aiding and abetting loiterers at a shopping centre in Norton, and boiled over on that. He promised the offending officers severe punishment, and that's the way to go.

Similarly, there is need for a revisit of lockdown travel regulations. In their current form, they are too shortsighted and contain loopholes. For instance, they assume - quite stupidly - that every person classified as an essential service provider is formally employed. But our economy is hugely informal, so where is the majority going to get letters of confirmation? There is an untidy contradiction in that too. For instance, agriculture has been designated an essential service. Who is going to write a letter of confirmation for a farmer from Mutoko?

The point is, this loophole can easily be manipulated. For anyone can claim that he or she is a farmer from Mutoko. But, besides, it must be ensured that those that are offering essential services are given free passage, not the naughty ones who are going to use money as a pass.

------
Tawanda Majoni is the Information for Development (IDT) national coordinator and can be contacted on tmajoni@idt.org.zw

Source - The Standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

18 mins ago | 52 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

52 mins ago | 408 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 768 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1270 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1429 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 807 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1485 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

5 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3292 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

7 hrs ago | 5153 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1471 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1480 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 798 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 976 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1034 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5787 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5358 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7687 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

20 hrs ago | 3894 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8908 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12425 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 4001 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days