Lest the Alliance will bark outside the camp

27 Apr 2020 at 10:22hrs | Views
Robert Sigauke
To correctly capture where we are right now, it is either the MDC-T faction in the MDC-Alliance, influences the alliance and its partners to run before events, or events will run over them and all their constituents. The latter scenario would be a most regretted one seeing that the MDC-T faction within the alliance have little but momentous opportunity to help the situation and provide key leadership needed right now.

Opposition politics space finds itself in a whirlwind at the moment, the two boxers in the ring have taken countless punches each but believe they won the bout, public opinion and the massive crowds who paid to come into the grand arena have cast their costly bets, and yet the six eyes of the three judges by the ringside saw the most clearer and only they have the decisive say on how the night will end. It is up to the loser to burn the midnight candle looking for a rematch clause in the contract signed before the fight. Except in this case, the rematch was given on a silver platter fore bearing that the loser will shout the loudest in protest that the crowds cheered more for him, in so far as evidence that he was the better opponent is concerned.

Chamisa's faction lost in the High Court. They demanded a rematch before new judges, so was the appeal. Again they lost, and again they blame the judges of being captured by the state. It is slowly sinking in, that legally the battle is lost but what they need to wake up to is that this was a political war in the first place. This is where the real war is, this is where the war will be won ultimately and the time to mobilise the numbers and move is now. The masses are waiting in readiness.

Corona lockdowns have effectively restricted all of us within small radii. The people have time to watch events and follow breaking news, the people are waiting for leadership and direction. It is either decisions are made to run before events, or events will run ahead and render decisions worthless. A day in politics is a very long one.

The dust is fast gathering, barbs have been traded between the politicians, the noble men and women of the law have twisted and arm-twisted the interpretations of one single Supreme Court judgment in hundred ways. The political analysts have made all attempts to harmonise the law, the politics and the ground dynamics. They have never been as puzzled as now. But the real currency are the people on the ground who are left baffled as to who ran away with the ball to collect the trophy. They most importantly want to be on the winner's side at the end of the duel, as there is a better chance on that side for free meat when celebratory cows are slaughtered, let alone in this harsh corona economy.  

Here is my two cents of advice –
The MDC-T faction in the Alliance presents itself as a political caucus and leadership boasting of constitutionalism, democracy and rule of law, Chamisa and his grouping must accept the judgment and let the law have its day. The courts do not attend nor vote at congresses, all candidates who have the pull muscle must participate at the Khupe congress and take the trophy in fair legitimate contest. The legitimacy woes will be put to rest once and for all. That is his best interest too.

In a more decisive move that must be taken seriously now if the inflated egos of Chamisa et al is anything to go by, and not subject themselves to Khupe's congress, Chamisa and other alliance leaders must immediately announce the dissolution of their current loose political pact and form a fully-fledged MDC Alliance party followed by an inaugural congress later in the nearest convenient future to have enough time to prepare for the 2023 elections. No conspiracy, there are only benefits here.

If the events run ahead of the now needed key leadership as aforementioned, resulting in the alliance leadership sitting on their laurels and ignoring the judgment, this will "be a bad idea because the political careers of Mwonzora, Komichi, Khupe and all their aggrieved lot are on the line right now, they have everything to lose so they will sell even their souls to the devil to prevent this. If the whispers are correct, they have the full might backing of the regime, see how the police were deployed at Harvest House on the morning before the judgment was even handed. This is telling. The alliance will therefore have to brace itself for a war of its short life. The war will involve issues about party assets, reversal of decisions made since 2018, party funds and unfortunately some will hang their robes going to jail. Behind bars, large numbers of supporters are of no use," I quote from my previous article MDC and the Politics of Convenience.
Chamisa and the Alliance must remember that, Mnangagwa's politically discredited POLAD is desperately seeking legitimacy and the Supreme Court judgment is a step in that direction. Chamisa is not winning that war if he and his partners do not announce steps to or morph the Alliance into a fully fledged political party separate from the MDC-T tag, before the Congress of Khupe whose legitimacy's first leg has been accomplished by the High and Supreme Court judgments, the congress will settle the political legitimacy question. It will be a victory for POLAD and its backers if the Khupe camp successfully holds their congress and elect their own, unchallenged by the more popular alliance players. This is because Mwonzora and Khupe will then, after settling both the legal and political legitimacy questions, bring the MDC-T to the POLAD negotiating table. They will pick ministerial posts along the way, because POLAD will not be a gathering to drink mazoe only, something has to be in the offing at the end of the talks. This is what victory looks like in this age of mad and cheap game-play.

If this happens, POLAD will win the moral argument of being inclusive and politically legitimate. Yes, the alliance will remain with the numbers, but barking outside the camp in the cold. Since when have numbers been respected by the regime anyway?
Akuraira ndewako.

Robert Sigauke is a Political & Social Commentator, Legal Manager. He writes from Cape Town. Email dialogue@highveldmail.co.za   WhatsApp +27713348876. Twitter RobertSigauke5.


Source - Robert Sigauke
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Most Popular In 7 Days