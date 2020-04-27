Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

COVID-19 exposes groupthink mentality in Zimbabwe

27 Apr 2020 at 10:34hrs | Views
On 25 April 2020 I went to buy some groceries for the first time in a month. I must admit it; I was scared of coming closer to strangers. What made it worse was the total disregard of social-distancing practice. People were still pushing in the queue as if that will make us get out of the store any quicker. The store cashier wore multiple hats; she acted as customer service as well as till operator. She had no PPE on her and this made me upset.

I went home but am still disturbed with what I saw at N Richards here in the Hippo Valley. I must admit, part of my life was living in a pluralist society. I stayed in Canada where the country is regarded as an entity but does not make decisions; decisions are made by individuals.

And here I am, in the hot Hippo Valley, far from the hustle and bustle of the big cites yet people are under pressure to conform. Someone in Harare said to combat COVID-19, all you need is a daily intake of vitamin C and that is today's gospel. I had dismissed my friend who lives in the United States for branding and blaming the failures of Zimbabwe on a tendency called "groupthink."

I have to apologize to my friend; he is right—we operate under groupthink in Zimbabwe. I had to look for groupthink definition: "a mode of thinking that people engage in when they are deeply involved in cohesive in-group, when the members' striving for unanimity override their motivation to realistically appraise alternative courses of action."

Everything I see around me does not make sense. I don't need Mnangagwa to tell me to practice social distance. COVID-19 has killed over 200,000 people yet when the policeman come to enforce social distancing in our communities, they come packed in their trucks like rats. Ladies of the night operate normally and, there are queues everywhere with total disregard of 2 meter distance—pressure syndrome continues unabated.

…a bottle of 20 vitamin C supplements for US$20 was a kicker for me. This made me very sad. I have a few annual tests I did when I lived in Canada and I vividly remember why certain tests were done.

The Comprehensive Mineral Panel is a good one and includes testing the blood for five minerals and is used to detect deficiencies or toxicity across the mineral spectrum: Calcium, Copper, Magnesium, Manganese, and Zinc.

Comprehensive Vitamin Panel is only necessary if there is suspicion of nutrients deficiencies or you just want to know. In includes: Carotene, Vitamin A, Vitamin B1 – B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and Folic Acid.

It is important to know vitamin C plays an important role in the growth and repair of body tissues including repairing maintaining cartilage, bones and teeth, healing wounds and forming scar tissue, and aids in making skin, tendons, ligaments and blood vessels. This is best if you get it from fruits and vegetables.

How the Vitamin C supplement is now used in Zimbabwe as a defense against COVID -19 boggles my mind. My doctor told me that there is no need to take vitamin supplements. These supplements add no benefit to your immunity; there is no proof of their effectiveness and no research has ever been done to prove their value add so please buy fruits and vegetables instead.

It is common knowledge that when one is afflicted with a disease there will be signs. When signs of a disease surfaces, one has to consult a doctor; let us all stop the practice of self-medicating—it is dangerous.

As we pay attention to our daily lives, we learn much and COVID-19 is no exception. We will learn a lot about it and learn to deal with it promptly. Right now we already know this pathogen is associated with high fever, and shortness of breath. In addition if you lose sense of smell then immediately go for the test or self-isolate if you have no other adverse symptoms.

Let us all practice good diet. I hear cries about expensive food but beneficiary food to your health is not expensive. Eat vegetables like cabbage, carrots, cucumber, and lemons every day. Put lemon in your tea instead of milk. Squeeze lemon in your water every time you are thirsty. Lemon or limes are some of the healthiest fruits but some of the cheapest and readily available.

Do not spend US$20 on a bottle on 20 vitamins C, buy lemons instead. Don't drink beer, coke, energy drinks, cheese, pasta, chocolate, eggs, bread, sweets, pork, etc. Do your research on natural foods destroying your immunity. For me, as long as it is green, it is good!!



Source - Sam Wezhira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

18 mins ago | 53 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

52 mins ago | 412 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 770 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1270 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1429 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 807 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1486 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

5 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3292 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

7 hrs ago | 5160 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1472 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1481 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 798 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 976 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

8 hrs ago | 384 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1034 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5788 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5129 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5358 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7688 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

20 hrs ago | 3894 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8913 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12425 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 4001 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days