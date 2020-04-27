COVID-19 exposes groupthink mentality in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

On 25 April 2020 I went to buy some groceries for the first time in a month. I must admit it; I was scared of coming closer to strangers. What made it worse was the total disregard of social-distancing practice. People were still pushing in the queue as if that will make us get out of the store any quicker. The store cashier wore multiple hats; she acted as customer service as well as till operator. She had no PPE on her and this made me upset.I went home but am still disturbed with what I saw at N Richards here in the Hippo Valley. I must admit, part of my life was living in a pluralist society. I stayed in Canada where the country is regarded as an entity but does not make decisions; decisions are made by individuals.And here I am, in the hot Hippo Valley, far from the hustle and bustle of the big cites yet people are under pressure to conform. Someone in Harare said to combat COVID-19, all you need is a daily intake of vitamin C and that is today's gospel. I had dismissed my friend who lives in the United States for branding and blaming the failures of Zimbabwe on a tendency called "groupthink."I have to apologize to my friend; he is right—we operate under groupthink in Zimbabwe. I had to look for groupthink definition: "a mode of thinking that people engage in when they are deeply involved in cohesive in-group, when the members' striving for unanimity override their motivation to realistically appraise alternative courses of action."Everything I see around me does not make sense. I don't need Mnangagwa to tell me to practice social distance. COVID-19 has killed over 200,000 people yet when the policeman come to enforce social distancing in our communities, they come packed in their trucks like rats. Ladies of the night operate normally and, there are queues everywhere with total disregard of 2 meter distance—pressure syndrome continues unabated.…a bottle of 20 vitamin C supplements for US$20 was a kicker for me. This made me very sad. I have a few annual tests I did when I lived in Canada and I vividly remember why certain tests were done.The Comprehensive Mineral Panel is a good one and includes testing the blood for five minerals and is used to detect deficiencies or toxicity across the mineral spectrum: Calcium, Copper, Magnesium, Manganese, and Zinc.Comprehensive Vitamin Panel is only necessary if there is suspicion of nutrients deficiencies or you just want to know. In includes: Carotene, Vitamin A, Vitamin B1 – B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and Folic Acid.It is important to know vitamin C plays an important role in the growth and repair of body tissues including repairing maintaining cartilage, bones and teeth, healing wounds and forming scar tissue, and aids in making skin, tendons, ligaments and blood vessels. This is best if you get it from fruits and vegetables.How the Vitamin C supplement is now used in Zimbabwe as a defense against COVID -19 boggles my mind. My doctor told me that there is no need to take vitamin supplements. These supplements add no benefit to your immunity; there is no proof of their effectiveness and no research has ever been done to prove their value add so please buy fruits and vegetables instead.It is common knowledge that when one is afflicted with a disease there will be signs. When signs of a disease surfaces, one has to consult a doctor; let us all stop the practice of self-medicating—it is dangerous.As we pay attention to our daily lives, we learn much and COVID-19 is no exception. We will learn a lot about it and learn to deal with it promptly. Right now we already know this pathogen is associated with high fever, and shortness of breath. In addition if you lose sense of smell then immediately go for the test or self-isolate if you have no other adverse symptoms.Let us all practice good diet. I hear cries about expensive food but beneficiary food to your health is not expensive. Eat vegetables like cabbage, carrots, cucumber, and lemons every day. Put lemon in your tea instead of milk. Squeeze lemon in your water every time you are thirsty. Lemon or limes are some of the healthiest fruits but some of the cheapest and readily available.Do not spend US$20 on a bottle on 20 vitamins C, buy lemons instead. Don't drink beer, coke, energy drinks, cheese, pasta, chocolate, eggs, bread, sweets, pork, etc. Do your research on natural foods destroying your immunity. For me, as long as it is green, it is good!!