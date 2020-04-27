Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ZAPU's message to South Africans

by ZAPU
27 Apr 2020 at 12:33hrs | Views
Zimbabwe African People's Union RSA Province would like to congratulate South Africans for safeguarding their Freedom as they celebrate their 26th Freedom day Anniversary. People of South Africa have proven to the world that a nation can overcome the challenges of the past and forge a unity that cuts across all races, tribes, religious beliefs and sexism. Building a proud nation from the ashes of apartheid looked like a mission impossible.

South Africans have demonstrated that the past can be put to rest and pave a future that is bright for all who live in South Africa.

We as ZAPU RSA Province cherish most the overcoming of racism and the observation of human rights, protection of the rule of law and keeping the State organs such as the Judicial system and State Security untainted by the politics of the country is a major milestone.

The respect of people's views and freedom of speech is a serious challenge facing other African countries, yet South Africans have managed it with ease.

We strongly encourage the people of South Africa to remain resilient to the cause of the struggle and maintain unity in diversity. Let there be no persecution of people with different political views from the government of the day. Democracy must be safeguarded jealously.

Your democracy might be young but you have become a teacher of democracy to other African countries that got their freedom long before you.

We therefore say enjoy your freedom day South Africans. Remember to stay home, constantly wash your hands, put on your masks and beat COVID-19.



Source - Byo24News
Most Popular In 7 Days