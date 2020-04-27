Latest News Editor's Choice


MDA calls on all Mthwakazi people to unite in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic

Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance wishes to send its heartfelt condolences to all the victims of covid 19 pandemic. We as a people's party do sympathise with all the families enduring the unplanned and untimely deaths of their loved ones, and we wish all those who have departed to rest in peace and we categorically state that, this world would never be the same again without our loved ones. In deed the covid 19 virus has robbed all of our communities their loved ones, their incomes, fundamental community social gatherings which strengthens them spiritually and psychologically and food security amongst other necessities.

Covid 19 pandemic caught a lot of our people unaware and without making adequate preparations for the necessary lock down imposed against all citizens around the world, ours not an exception so as to reduce the spread of the virus. We however call upon all our societies both at home and outside the country to unite in these very trying times. There are a lot of our people especially in South Africa, who are languishing in hunger because a number of them cannot benefit from the South African government initiatives because they are not documented. In Zimbabwe our people are excluded from economic benefits and outside the country they also face the societal exclusion due to documents related issues beyond their control. We exists as a political institution to end all these calamities and agony.

If our people outside the country suffers it also translate to the fact that those residing within Mthwakazi suffers more, because most of our relatives relies on foreign remittances supplied by those in diaspora a number of them looking for means of survival without documents. We therefore call upon all Mthwakazi stakeholders within and outside Mthwakazi to unite and provide relief to the affected elements of our societies. We are grateful of those who have united in groups to find a solution of providing our people with food security. We encourage such attitudes from the privileged societies of Mthwakazi.

We further encourage our people at home to observe all medically prescribed directives to prevent virus contamination. This is very necessary to be observed considering the fact that, Bulawayo is currently not in a position to handle the covid 19 patients. We must appreciate as Mthwakazi people that, we are currently equated to orphans by the Zimbabwean regime which is using our taxes to oppress us. In this regard prevention is better than cure. We understand the pains associated with health guidelines, however, what is important is that those guidelines are in the interests of our safety.

This virus outbreak has stopped a lot of programmes inclusive of our launch because to us as MDA the safety of our people comes first. We wish everyone to remain strong and endure this crisis, which shall be the thing of the past if we unite against it. We are very certain as a political institution specifically created for the benefit of our people that we will emerge stronger after this pandemic. We are aware of our people's problems in all facets of life and we exists to eliminate them and pave a better future of our people. Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance is a great deal for our people. We are without doubt that we are the pioneers of freedom and development in our land and we shall exist to fulfill this pledge.

Under the leadership of MDA our people would be better prepared for times like these. Our people need a political institution that would plan and implement programs even as an opposition political party which seeks to secure their future. MDA is that home that will embrace all our people and incorporate their views as we move to the promised free land of Mthwakazi. We exist to uproot constitutional crisis and authoritarianism in our land that has costed us big time. We believe an evil system can only be easily defeated by a good system of governance, and we exists to deliver simply that.

Compiled by: Thulani Sibanda
Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance Secretary General
Email: mthwakazidemocraticalliance@gmail.com/info@mdaparty.com Cell: +27799411182/+263 773430383
 
Website:mdaparty.com, Facebook:Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance Twitter: mthwakazi_party, Instagram: @mthwakazidemocratic

Source - MDA
