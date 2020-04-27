Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Funeral policies accord decency to the departed

27 Apr 2020 at 19:45hrs | Views
Standing with grief-stricken faces in twos and threes at the funeral of a loved one discussing how to finance the goings on is now a thing of the past. At most funerals the departed are now accorded a decent burial complete with food for the mourners courtesy of funeral policies.

Companies offering funeral services are now so numerous and they all have a slot for both high and low end earners, its a very unfortunate oversight not to have such policies for self and family members.

In the absence of a funeral policy, death in the family can be a very painful experience. Sometimes mourners have to cut old doors to hastily make a coffin, worse still, one can be buried without a 'box' something not acceptable these days.

In rural areas, its time leaders consider introducing cemeteries for orderly settlements and burial of our departed loved ones.

The practice of burials in caves and on anthills is not in sync with proper land utilization. Some families now bury their dead at the homestead something our ancestors discouraged. A properly planned cemetery for each village would add decency to the whole funeral.

An ideal rural setting would have known pastures, fields for growing crops and a well cited cemetery complete with road approaches. With time, a records book and caretaker can be on cite to provide information when needed.

Elders should put heads together for a closer look at the suggestion.

Tondo Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Tondo Thomas Murisa
