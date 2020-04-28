Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe reaches out to SA as fears of xenophobia rise

28 Apr 2020 at 10:31hrs | Views
Fears of xenophobia in South Africa are on the rise again following that country's Finance minister Tito Mboweni's statement that they would only support companies with financial bailout packages if they changed their employment policies to favour South Africans.

There are fears that this could start the axing of foreigners en masse, particularly in the hospitality sector.

"People who want to approach banks or government for funding must demonstrate that they do have a labour market and employment policy that favours South Africans," Mboweni is quoted as having said.

Alarm bells are already ringing in Zimbabwe, where Constance Chemwayi, the spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs and International Trade ministry, said while Mboweni's statement was a reflection of the new policy thrust that South Africa could take going forward, there was need to utilise communication channels available to the two governments to settle the issue.

"The South African minister (Mboweni) mooted the policy trajectory that his government might use," she said.

"The Ministry (of Foreign Affairs in Zimbabwe) would fully respect the policy position that the government of South Africa would adopt.

"Every country has the sovereign right to take measures they may deem necessary.

"Our two countries and governments enjoy excellent relations and we have mechanisms and channels to discuss matters of mutual interest to our two countries."

Chemwayi said Zimbabwe was ready to ensure its nationals were safe in the event the xenophobic attacks recurred.

"However, in the event that xenophobia attacks ensue, the government of Zimbabwe, through our embassy in South Africa will ensure that the interests of Zimbabweans in South Africa are protected," she added.



Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

19 mins ago | 54 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

53 mins ago | 428 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 779 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1273 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1430 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 808 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 577 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1488 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

5 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

7 hrs ago | 5172 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1472 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3522 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1482 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 637 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 799 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 978 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

8 hrs ago | 366 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

8 hrs ago | 384 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1035 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5790 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5132 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5360 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7691 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

20 hrs ago | 3896 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

20 hrs ago | 8921 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12427 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 4001 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2142 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days