UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

5 hrs ago | Views
"The United Nations (UN) Monday announced plans to disburse US$4.1 million support to help Zimbabwe tackle Covid-19," reported New Zimbabwe.

The funds will be used to procure personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, sanitisers, cleaning materials and gowns for frontline staff in the fight against Covid-19 across the country.

"Due to the infectious nature of Covid-19, it is critical that our frontline health workers are protected and feel safe to provide the best care for patients," said UN Development Programme Zimbabwe representative, Georges van Montfort.

"We are making all efforts for speedy delivery of the equipment."

Yeah but how much of that equipment will go to the frontline staff in hospitals and clinics used by the ordinary Zimbabweans and how much will end up at St Anne Hospital and other hospitals for the ruling elite? There is overwhelming evidence to show how Zanu PF greed, corruption and blundering incompetence has made the corona virus situation in Zimbabwe a catastrophe of Biblical proportion.

This Zanu PF regime has failed to provide something as basic as clean running water at quarantine centres, hospitals and clinics across the nation and yet the few hospitals for the ruling elite everything one can ever imagine!

Indeed, VP Chiwenga has been touring hospitals kitted in the top of range PPE when most of the health workers will ever get are face masks to last a month at most!
There is also overwhelming evidence to show that UN officials have turned a blind eye to Zanu PF's greed, corruption and blunders.

Indeed, many donors have stopped helping Zimbabwe because of the corruption and waste by the Zanu PF government. The question that must be asked is, why has the UN continued to prop up this Zanu PF regime at the expense of the long-suffering masses of Zimbabwe?

The people of Zimbabwe recognise that they have a serious problem with this corrupt, incompetent and illegitimate, everyone who is anyone acknowledged that Mnangagwa rigged the July 2018 elections, Zanu PF dictatorship. The problem of bad governance has come to the fore during these difficult days of corona virus pandemic, Zanu PF's blundering incompetence have made things worse.

Why is the UN pretending everything is fine in Zimbabwe and Zanu PF is the most competent government ever? The UN has served Zanu PF well but served the ordinary Zimbabweans badly!




Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Most Popular In 7 Days