Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | Views
As we fight the invisible enemy, covid- 19, let us not forget the more visible and more truculent enemy which is the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe.

The terrorist government of Zimbabwe is a poisonous snake that has been in our midst since 1980. For a period of 40 years, this serpent has killed as many as 100 000 Matabele people through Matabeleland genocide, scorched earth policy, poisoning in prisons, shooting dead those Matabeles purported to be criminals and posting Matabele soldiers in the front lines of wars in Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique to be killed. Millions of Matabeles have been condemned to poverty by this government through its tribal segregation policy.

This makes the terrorist government of Zimbabwe  our number one enemy that has  killed far more Matabele people than coronavirus or any other pandemic so far.

What we know is that the cure or vaccine for covid-19 will be found soon or later. But the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe will be with us forever to continue slaughtering and oppressing  us, that is if we do not stand up and fight for our freedom now.

MLO has accordingly identified and classified the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe, its supporters and cheerers as a permanent threat and dangerous enemy of the people of Matabeleland.

The time to strike is now when our enemy has fallen into its own trap of tribal divisions.

Karangas and Zezurus do not see eye to eye and we hear that the coup specialist, Vice President, Constentino Chiwenga of Zezuru clan is at it again. This time he is targeting none other than his own comrade, President Mnangagwa of Karanga clan. According to Spot Light News, another coup to overthrow Mnangagwa is already in  progress. What will stop him when he overthrew late President Mugabe of his own clan? There is no honour among thieves!

As for you people of Matabeleland, do not be caught napping again. This is the time to hit the target without failure.

MLO has already ignited the engine of the revolution by sending a Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland State to the government of Zimbabwe through MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela.

The latest news pertaining to the notice is that the cowardly government of Zimbabwe is damn scared to let the public know about it and too scared to respond.

Is it not surprising that those who claim to have downed planes and spilled the the blood of the white men during the Rhodesian war are now afraid of responding to our notice? Is it not surprising that they have been killing us, treating us as subhumans and calling us foreigners, but now that we want to voluntarily leave their country they develop goosebumps?

Anyone who ignores the Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland does so at their own peril. With or without the response of the government of Zimbabwe, the revolution which has already  started will continue.

When all peaceful efforts are ignored by 'power drunk' fools, the violent revolution becomes the only solution available for the oppressed.

Fortunately for us, and very unfortunate for our enemies, we do not need their permission to unleash an armed struggle to liberate ourselves. And that we shall do, at a time known by us,without failure, without fear or favour.

We warn all sellouts that the armed struggle is not time for making little cash through going to bed with our enemies. At this stage, some have unwittingly confessed that they are indeed sellouts and are running scared. To them we say, you better run for your life because the revolution will not be kind to you. There are some who pretend to be our comrades yet we know that their intention is to harvest information on behalf of the government of Zimbabwe. And there are those who are itching to make quick cash by selling out in the near future, we say to them all, be warned our nice and glittering necklace is the only good gift that we have for you.

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube
MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Source - Israel Dube
