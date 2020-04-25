Latest News Editor's Choice


2 RBZ economists in court

Two Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe principal economists who allegedly leaked the institution's document outlining the de-dollarisation roadmap, have appeared in court.

Smart Manda (44) and Philton Makena (40) appeared before magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro charged with communicating official documents to unauthorised persons or alternatively contravening section 60 (1) of the RBZ Act "Preservation of secrecy by bank employee."

They were released on $2 000 bail apiece coupled with some conditions among them reporting once a week to the police. They will be back in court on June 3.

Manda is being represented by Mr Arshiel Mugiya while Mr Gift Chihuta is appearing on behalf of Makena. Prosecuting Mr George Manokore alleged that Manda forwarded the document to Makena via whatsapp and in-turn Makena sent it to his cousin Bongani Zimuto.

Zimuto, the court heard, forwarded the same document to his boss who works at Zimnat Life Assurance and therefore went viral on social media platforms.

Source - the herald
