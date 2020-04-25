Latest News Editor's Choice


ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago
ZAPU has described the late Charles Madonko as a selfless individual who was committed to fighting injustice and inspired others to confront the white settler regime.

Madonko (83) died on Monday.

ZAPU presidential spokesperson Mkhululi Zulu told CITE that the country had lost a gallant son in Madonko.

"Charles Madonko was a selfless individual who was committed to fighting injustice all his life without blowing his own trumpet for recognition. He had this rare principle of working hard to see goodwill prevail without seeking any praise for it," he said.

Zulu described Madonko as a humble patriot, who "sacrificially contributed and immensely inspired thousands of Zimbabweans to rise and confront the heavily fortified Rhodesian regime until its demise."

He added that from his farm in Zambia, Madonko supplied food to the fighters, trainees and refugees during the war.

"Madonko worked alongside the late Professor Phineas Makhurane and many others to uplift the lives of the people especially in areas of education and socio-economic development. He has been a reliable advisor to many post-independent politicians encouraging democratic tolerance and peace amongst different political opinions.

"Madonko also cooperated closely with the late National hero, Edward Ndlovu a relative of his during and after the armed struggle," Zulu said.
Zulu added that Madonko always sacrificed his life for other people.  

"ZAPU has lost yet another son of Zimbabwe who never abandoned his own people. We have lost a man who would always listen and humbly advise. We are reminded of his experience during Gukurahundi when he had to flee the country because he had identified himself with the people. We learn from his character that true heroes never seek for glory or glamour," he said.

Zulu recalled that Madonko shared some businesses with the late ZAPU president, Dr Dumiso Dabengwa as both had dreams and visions for the regions where they lived and worked.

"The Nuanetsi Rancher leaves off a legacy of dedicated farmers who accept the economic challenges facing the country and bravely confront them fighting to see some economic change.

"ZAPU will forever cherish the values and the legacy of this son of the soil. His sense of commitment will forever inspire us to struggle for democracy, peace and prosperity. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace," Zulu said.

