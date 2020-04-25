Opinion / Columnist

A jewel in the crown of a rural Health Centre, Nurse-In-Charge Mr Dutiro and his team have made Chinehasha Health Centre in Chiweshe a beacon of hope for many.Their dedication to duty, commitment and public relations not forgetting exhibition of upper rung professionalism have brought smiles to scores of birthing mothers and the sick. During this infamous Coronavirus induced lockdown, a local business man, very popular with locals, got badly burnt in a freak accident.To the lily hearted and 'slim at health matters', the burns had 'deleted' all hopes of early recovery or recovery at all.Movements were restricted and fuel very scarce around this area. The unfortunate man was attended to by Mr Dutiro and his highly professional subordinates doing what they know best.In a few days the man could talk, eat well and move limbs freely. I visited the fire victim at his premises and hugged myself with happiness.Despite the horrific scars, the man was happily eating portions of freshly cut horned melons with the assistance of a relative and we had a lively discussion. He can now walk, talk and eat freely though with a little difficulty.Chinehasha Health Centre needs all the help authorities and locals can offer. Its disheartening that sometimes the centre operates without even painkillers.The curtains are tattered and torn, no solar back up and the windows are devoid of burglar bars.The health service catchment area is so large making it a very busy place. Kudos to the hard working nurses and supporting staff at Chinehasha Health Centre.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.