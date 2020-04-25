Latest News Editor's Choice


Zapu's statement on the death of baba Charles Madonko

Comrades and friends kindly join us as we pay tribute to our fallen hero uBaba Charles Madonko.

Charles Madonko was born on year 1937 at a place called Mbeba on the banks of Thuli River in Gwanda. His father was Mr Mujaji Magibela Madonko and his mother was Mama Mapule Gwate.

He did his primary and secondary education in Rabotswa in Botswana and went on to do further studies in Zambia and Hungary.
Being a confidante of Former Zambian President Cde Rupiah Banda date back to their childhood, Madonko went to exile in Zambia and joined ZAPU in 60s.

His major role in politics was recruiting soldiers to join ZIPRA and identifying camps such as Mkushi camp for ZAPU, ZIPRA and refugees in Zambia. He also helped ZAPU by sourcing funds to support the war of liberation and supplied food to ZAPU members, ZIPRA and refugees on the copper belt in Zambia where he had been given a farm. He was deeply involved in arms transit for ZIPRA. With his business ideas he got involved in buying properties for ZAPU and ZIPRA which were later confiscated by the ZANU government in the 1983/1984 during Gukurahundi era. He was such a reliable cadre to the party and the late ZAPU President Dr JM Nkomo.

Just like all other sons and daughters of the revolution under ZAPU, Ubaba Charles Madonko paid a heavy price under the ZANU government. He was forced to escape into exile accompanying Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo in early 80s during Gukurahundi genocide that took place in Midlands and Matebeleland provinces.

The ZANU government will go on and confiscate all his cattle.

Upon return from the second exile, Charles Madonko became a Board member of Cold Storage Commission in year 2007 under the leadership of Professor Lindela Ndlovu.

He later became a Managing Director of Nuanetsi Ranch in Masvingo. A position he held for more than 20 years.

Baba Charles Madonko succumbed to cancer and died in Matar Dei hospital in Bulawayo on 27 April 2020 at the age of 83.

We pass our heartfelt condolences to the Madonko family and the people of Zimbabwe for the loss of our father and a national hero Charles Madonko.

Issued from the Desk of
The Secretary for Information, Marketing and Publicity
ZAPU RSA PROVINCE
CDE GODFREY VIKI
Contact number: 063 878 7716
Email address: vikigodfrey@gmail.com


Source - Zapu
Most Popular In 7 Days