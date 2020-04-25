We need a paradigm shift on how we conduct ourselves

Opinion / Columnist

The Spanish Flu of 1918 is alleged to have killed fifty million people having infected five hundred million and lasting two years.It swept across the world in three waves with the second wave being the deadliest after the lockdown that was in place had been lifted and people celebrated in the streets throwing all caution on social distancing to the wind allowing the plague to come back with a vengeance.Without doubt, sooner or later the lockdown we are in now shall be lifted.To keep the Covid-19 plague in check, we need a paradigm shift on how we go about with our daily business. Perambulating about unnecessarily should be a thing of the past.Social life may have to be curtailed if we are to live to tell the story. Domestic religious tourism (travelling to assemble for the purpose of worship) needs a closer look on how best it can be done.A church closer home is all one needs for nourishment of the spirit and salvation. Night clubbing and musical shows may soon be events of the past.Whiling up time by getting into the city is an unnecessary risk, it may be all you need to catch the dreaded Coronavirus to start a new wave of infections and the attendant fatalities.Beer halls OMG! Breeding places for social vice and diseases, all these should be considered unnecessary luxuries.Imagine dancing the night away with a face mask, scary indeed.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.