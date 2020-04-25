Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

6 hrs ago | Views
DStv subscribers have expressed their frustration with MultiChoice, accusing the company of "recycling" old content and charging high prices they cannot afford, particularly during the lockdown.

As of Thursday, over 140,000 people had signed an online petition demanding a price drop or a payment holiday for the duration of the lockdown.

It was launched one week ago by Sfiso Gwala, who lamented that MultiChoice ignored their concerns by refusing to reduce prices.

In March, MultiChoice announced a marginal increase in some of its packages. The new prices took effect on 1 April.

MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner at the time reiterated the company's dedication to giving its viewers the best content at affordable prices.

Sharing their reasons for signing the petition, many lamented the lack of new content and being unable to pay for the service during the lockdown.

"Prices are too high - can't afford it," wrote Ntokozo Ndaba.

"I can't be paying R500 for repeats. MultiChoice needs to reduce their prices during the lockdown or give payment relief as most of us are at home due to the pandemic," said Daniel Motsemme.

"I want the prices to be reduced as there's no sports but repeats of other programmes," added Carl Mokwena.

MultiChoice spokesperson Benedict Maaga told TimesLIVE it does provide the best content.

"As part of the normal order of business, the company is always looking to provide great value-adds for customers at various time of the year."

Source - timeslive
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

48 mins ago | 419 Views

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

3 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

4 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

5 hrs ago | 5767 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

5 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

6 hrs ago | 6850 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

7 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

7 hrs ago | 811 Views

Zapu's statement on the death of baba Charles Madonko

7 hrs ago | 717 Views

Chamisa mourns the death of Mawarire's father

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

FULL TEXT: Dominican Convent to teach pupils online?

8 hrs ago | 760 Views

VACANCY: Joshua Nkomo's hospital Ekusileni is recruiting

8 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol red alert?

8 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Dear Mr President have your lockdown extension but if covid-19 deaths soar you MUST and WILL step down

9 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Crunch time for Mnangagwa's jittery govt

9 hrs ago | 2054 Views

MDC imbroglio devastating for opposition

9 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Imara warning shots on Zimdollar assets

9 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zim artiste shines in Australia

9 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mthuli Ncube throws algorithm farce

9 hrs ago | 1587 Views

RBZ puts senior officials under corruption probe

9 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

9 hrs ago | 1029 Views

WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

10 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7043 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

12 hrs ago | 2558 Views

LHR rescues man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Panic as ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

12 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

13 hrs ago | 3690 Views

Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

13 hrs ago | 786 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

13 hrs ago | 2083 Views

Mnangagwa hints at extending lockdown

13 hrs ago | 3938 Views

Beitbridge police arrest spike-throwing robbers

13 hrs ago | 1806 Views

MDC Alliance led Harare seeks $180m Mnangagwa govt bailout

13 hrs ago | 750 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge quarantine centre

13 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Inmate foils prison escape

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no solution to price hikes

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

13 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Mnangagwa invokes his temporary powers

14 hrs ago | 4059 Views

Tobacco fetches US$4/kg on opening day

14 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa to proclaim schools opening date

14 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

14 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Kariba levels continue to rise

14 hrs ago | 1619 Views

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

14 hrs ago | 1789 Views

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

21 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

21 hrs ago | 2290 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

24 hrs ago | 4321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days