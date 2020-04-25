Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

2 hrs ago | Views
1. The program is a private sector facility, which was initiated as a response to the covid-19 lockdown. The lockdown has made travelling difficult, hence the need for maize meal to be availed at residential areas in a transparent manner which allows  households to access the basic commodity without complications.

2. Black market - the decentralised distribution program and the publicised distribution schedule are measures aimed at enhancing transparency while curbing the black market. The grain millers have publicised the distribution schedule to allow the public to follow up and buy maize meal on scheduled dates. The more people buy from the shops the less need for black market products.

3. Maize meal availability- the issue of maize meal availability is a general knowledge question. Zimbabwe hasn't been able to produce enough to feed itself due to various factors. Millers have to purchase maize using free funds from foreign countries, the deliveries have been affected by the covid-19 scenario which has seen some trucks and ships being quarantined and delaying deliveries.

4. Price moratorium - grain millers were the first group to accept the price moratorium instituted as a response to the covid 19 scenario we are faced with as a nation. The price moratorium implies that grain millers will not raise the price of maize meal during the lockdown period.

5. Television adverts - the grain millers have a gone a step further and openly communicated what they are doing to ensure that tax payers and all zimbabweans are in the know. Other commodities such as cooking oil, sugar, fuel are being run quietly, the lack of transparent communication regarding these commodities opens up consumers to abuse and profiteering tendencies from those who get information and do not pass it on to everyone.

The best place to hide something is in the open?

An old adage says the best place to hide something is in the open. Could grain millers be hiding something in plain sight?

The fact of the matter is that grain millers have communicated openly to ensure that their consumers purchase products on time in a bid to keep the books balanced. The longer the millers hold on to the product the more they expose themselves to losses.

It therefore makes no sense to peddle fictitious scenarios which insinuate that grain millers are trying to score pr points or hide something. Just like any other business they want a quick turnaround and are doing their best to ensure that the people have access to the product.

Public funds?

The roller meal distribution program is bankrolled by the millers. The program does not enjoy any special funding from the government or public funds. The public has to be clear that this initiative is an initiative that has been initiated for the benefit of the consumer.

It is unfortunate that we were a sold a narrative which says that gmaz is a cartel and everything they do is for their benefit. We were sold the same narrative when gmaz instituted a price monitoring program. The price monitoring program was dismissed and now consumers are demanding the same price monitors and program to return as consumers suffer from unjustified price increases.

Gmaz has instituted a decentralised roller meal distribution program as a response to covid-19 and some quarters are peddling fake news and dangerous narratives that insinuate that the program is a cover up for something sinister. What is sinister about taking maize meal to the people as they are under lockdown? Food security issues should not be politicised neither should they be used to push political scores. Food security is about the people for the people.

Let's put facts first. Agenda setting should not come at the expense of integrity and the people's welfare.




Source - John mbizvo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

24 mins ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

3 hrs ago | 998 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

3 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

4 hrs ago | 5339 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

4 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

5 hrs ago | 501 Views

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

6 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

6 hrs ago | 6639 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

6 hrs ago | 2554 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zapu's statement on the death of baba Charles Madonko

6 hrs ago | 690 Views

Chamisa mourns the death of Mawarire's father

7 hrs ago | 1235 Views

FULL TEXT: Dominican Convent to teach pupils online?

7 hrs ago | 743 Views

VACANCY: Joshua Nkomo's hospital Ekusileni is recruiting

8 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol red alert?

8 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Dear Mr President have your lockdown extension but if covid-19 deaths soar you MUST and WILL step down

8 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Crunch time for Mnangagwa's jittery govt

9 hrs ago | 2016 Views

MDC imbroglio devastating for opposition

9 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Imara warning shots on Zimdollar assets

9 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zim artiste shines in Australia

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mthuli Ncube throws algorithm farce

9 hrs ago | 1553 Views

RBZ puts senior officials under corruption probe

9 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Latest on ZIMRA Coronavirus case

9 hrs ago | 1013 Views

WATCH: Thousands of foreigners in South Africa queue for food parcels

10 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mugabe's son Chatunga endorses Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 6926 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases reach 40

12 hrs ago | 2549 Views

LHR rescues man accused of insulting Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Panic as ZIMRA officer tests positive for Coronavirus

12 hrs ago | 3063 Views

Zimbabwe passport seekers to be served in alphabetical order

13 hrs ago | 3654 Views

Govt makes new Covid-19 pledge on testing

13 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 40

13 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Mnangagwa hints at extending lockdown

13 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Beitbridge police arrest spike-throwing robbers

13 hrs ago | 1790 Views

MDC Alliance led Harare seeks $180m Mnangagwa govt bailout

13 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge quarantine centre

13 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Inmate foils prison escape

13 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa's govt has no solution to price hikes

13 hrs ago | 625 Views

Cop shot while stealing maize cobs, battling for life

13 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Mnangagwa invokes his temporary powers

13 hrs ago | 3945 Views

Tobacco fetches US$4/kg on opening day

13 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa to proclaim schools opening date

13 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Smuggled goods worth R83 500 seized at border

13 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Kariba levels continue to rise

13 hrs ago | 1599 Views

10 Chegutu police officers arrested

13 hrs ago | 1775 Views

NetOne calls time on sponsorship

20 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Security beefed along Zimbabwe, South Africa borderline

21 hrs ago | 2263 Views

SA hits highest number of Covid-19 cases in a 24 hour cycle

24 hrs ago | 4313 Views

RBZ cuts key rate for the 2nd time to improve stimulus

24 hrs ago | 1906 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days