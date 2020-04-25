Latest News Editor's Choice


Drama as Chamisa donations to Bulawayo disappear

2 hrs ago | Views
A good gesture of supporting needy families in Bulawayo by MDC President Nelson Chamisa has reignited party factional battles in the city.

Reliable sources revealed to this reporter that the 42 year old charismatic MDC President fundraised US$4 660 to support Bulawayo Province's COVID-19 social protection activities.  Of this money US$3 500 was meant for purchasing equipment for Bulawayo City Council owned Thorngrove Hospital. The remainder was earmarked for purchasing mealie and soap for needy families identified by the MDC Provincial Executive Committee's Social Welfare department.

However, in a strange turn of events, the provincial chairman Mr James Sithole is alleged to have monopolized all the funds towards Makokoba Constituency where he is Member of Parliament. A total of 150 bags of 10kg mealie meal costing approximately US$530 were distributed in Makokoba and more than US$600 remain unaccounted for.

The exclusion of the party's Provincial Treasury led by flamboyant businessman Sonny Phiri in the handling of the funds has also left many party members unhappy.

"The province has 12 constituencies and it was important for this program to be handled openly so that  everyone is in the party is aware of what is happening. We voted Hon Sithole as chairman of the whole province but now it looks like he wants to chair Makokoba alone", said a party member who only identified himself as Shelton.

"In all the information the province released, they hid the fact that President Advocate Nelson Chamisa had donated those things. They made it sound like it was something from the local MP. This is clearly disadvantaging other party members of support from their president. Hiding the good works of our President is just not a good thing", added Kenneth from Mpopoma.

Makokoba MP James Sithole is not new to corruption allegations. In 2016, while he  was still Makokoba Councillor, Mr Sithole was suspended from council together with then Deputy Mayor Gift Banda and other councillors.



Source - Nyasha Choto
