Saviour Kasukuwere's May day message to Zimabbweans

Today as we commemorate workers day, I want to reiterate the words of the great Mahatma Gandhi which says "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others" My message to all workers as we honor you on your especially important, is a message of hope.

I know you are all going through a tough time ,but do not despair, there is hope for a brighter tomorrow. It is a sad reality that the value of your salaries and wages has been eroded , enduring the pain of going to work knowingly that at the end of the day you will find it difficult to provide for your families.

On this occasion of Labor Day, I salute those at the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, ranging from healthcare and supply-chain workers to migrants and informal workers. The heads that uplift human dignity and carry the cross deserves the crown of excellence. You are the heroes of our time .I salute you . We commemorate workers day today in the wake of a global crisis, a global pandemic which has threatened jobs and economic survival of our people.

World over, our country included, thousands upon thousands are losing their jobs and the means for survival. As the fight against Covid-19 continues I send a message of hope to you all, we will win this fight. I extent my sincere condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19.

I am also aware of my brothers and sisters who succumbed to COVID-19 in the diaspora. All over the world our brothers and sisters are front line heroes against this pandemic. I salute you all, I am looking forward to a day not so far away when we all will be back in our country Zimbabwe and collectively rebuild it to its former glory.

On this day as we commemorate workers day, I send a message of hope to all our young people. I know your pains and struggles my young brothers and sisters, I make a commitment to you today, in this lifetime I will sacrifice my own life to create a bright future for us. Do not despair yet, do not lose hope, your dreams will come true.

My brothers and sisters in the next coming days light will shine again on all of us. Neither silver nor gold was the ransom for our living standard; congratulations, your sweat paid the price. HAPPY WORKERS DAY Revolutionary regards.
 



Source - Saviour Kasukuwere
