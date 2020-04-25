Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Buyanga responds to The Herald article

3 hrs ago | Views
On 1 May 2020, the Zimbabwe Herald newspaper printed an article child. It is not a criminal matter and Mr Sadiqi has not been found headlined "Buyanga a fugitive from justice: Police chief". We find the headline and the content of the article to be almost entirely false and amounting to nothing less than defamation against Mr Frank Sadiqi.

On 30 April 2020 an appeal application was heard in the Zimbabwe High Court in which our client sought the suspension of a strange and misguided court order granted against him on 16 April 2020 by Justice Manzunzu. The Honourable Justice Mafusire dismissed the appeal, however stated that he had misgivings about Justice Manzunzu's order to arrest Mr Sadiqi.

Justice Mafusire stated "After considering the matter, the judgment by Manzunzu J, and after considering the notice of opposition, first personally I have misgivings and with all due respect, I say this with all due respect, I have misgivings about Paragraph 4 of the order of Manzunzu J,".

Paragraph 4 of the 16 April 2020 court order states"Failure of which, this order shall serve as a warrant of arrest for the First Respondent throughout Zimbabwe for him to be brought before the court to show cause why he should not be found to be in contempt of court of this order".

We find it incredulous and defamatory that Comm-Gen Matanga would call Mr Sadiqi a fugitive from justice when he has not been found guilty of any criminal action. Further, Comm-Gen Matanga stated "My police officers are investigating this criminal case and efforts to locate either the applicant or the minor child within Zimbabwe have yielded no results". The matter currently before the courts is a civil matter regarding the custody of a five-year-old guilty of any criminal action. We therefore find the statement by Comm-Gen Matanga to be entirely incorrect and defamatory.

Despite the custody battle not being a criminal matter, CommGen Matanga states that they have approached Interpol in locating Mr Sadiqi. We submit that this further points to the unjust treatment of our client by the various government departments, police officials and court officials in Zimbabwe as a result of the political influence being held over these departments. We are confident that any approach by Zimbabwe to Interpol will not be entertained as it is baseless and unconstitutional.

The appeal against Justice Manzunzu's court order dated 16 April 2020 continues, as does the world-wide Covid-19 pandemic which has locked down most of the world's international borders, making the 16 April 2020 court order impossible to comply with in any case. The current directive that only urgent and bail matters can be filed in the Zimbabwe Supreme Court has taken away Mr Sadiqi's constitutional right to protection from the law.

Mr Sadiqi has continuously been a victim of corruption and unjust treatment by various government departments, police officials and court officials in Zimbabwe, but we are confident that Mr Sadiqi will be given a fair hearing in court in which the court order dated 16 April 2020 will be successfully appealed.

WILLIAM WILCOCK
ATTORNEY FOR MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI IN SOUTH AFRICA



Source - William Wilcock
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

List of EcoCash and OneMoney accounts frozen by RBZ

1 hr ago | 661 Views

Buyanga, Muteswa using courts as 'playground', says High Court judge

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe not yet in position to re-open schools, universities, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Reprieve for Mnangagwa fake press release-accused

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

'Experts' from COVID-19 ravaged US help Zimbabwe deal with virus

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Chamisa's MP in near-fatal road accident

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

The challenges of implementing the Khupe judgment

3 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Johanne Masowe leader pleads with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Unpacking SI 96 of 2020, no rent payments during Covid?

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

The emperor parades naked

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chamisa want workers paid in US dollars

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa's rentals moratorium illegal, says lawyer

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

What are Zimbabweans known for?

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Retailers are corrupt, says Ncube

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Artisanal miner stabs colleague over gold detector

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Teachers press for US dollar salaries

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Govt bigwigs looting COVID-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Elite schools demand second term fees

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped in bush'

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZCTU blasts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

Govt intensifies Covid-19 testing

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Nust makes new appointments as long-serving workers retire

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man rapes uncle's wife over drinking water

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Door-to-door mealie-meal sales kick-off

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Coronavirus screening at Bulawayo flat

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 lockdown goes into Stage 2

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Govt happy with Beitbridge facilities

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt revises confirmed cases from 40 down to 34

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Harare man in court for insulting Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Concern raised over Mnangagwa's rentals payment deferral

11 hrs ago | 1581 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses the nation

15 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Government explains the lockdown levels

15 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Latest on reports that Chamisa's MDC has not paid workers

16 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Mnangagwa puts up $18 billion economic rescue package

18 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy army to fight terrorists in Mozambique?

18 hrs ago | 7014 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere's May day message to Zimabbweans

19 hrs ago | 2061 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown by 14 days

19 hrs ago | 8155 Views

Facebook bans David Icke's page ove 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy theory

20 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Tito Mboweni censured for restaurant employment stance

20 hrs ago | 5210 Views

Zimbabweans stranded in Cape receive food donations

20 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Soldiers break man's hand for defying lock down

21 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Former Zim Army Commander liberates Mozambique's Metuge district

21 hrs ago | 3852 Views

LOCKDOWN: No to forced unpaid leave, Govt

21 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zimbabwe's famous athletes

21 hrs ago | 863 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe sex workers get food hampers

22 hrs ago | 2684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days