Artisanal miner stabs colleague over gold detector

AN artisanal miner at Fort Rixon in Matabeleland South allegedly stabbed a colleague with a knife following a dispute over a gold detector.This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja on Thursday when Mike Tshwane (20) appeared before him charged with attempted murder.He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to June 4.The court was told that on March 20, Compton Ncube (30) was prospecting for gold using a metal gold detector at a plot in Shangani, Fort Rixon area.Tshwane's friends approached Ncube intending to take away the detector.It is alleged that while they were wrangling, Tshwane stabbed Ncube in the back.Ncube was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospital for medication.A report was made to the police, leading to Tshwane's arrest.