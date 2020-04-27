Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare Police bust drug gang.. arrests cartel leaders

2 hrs ago
Police details from the CID Drugs and the Canine Unit recently staged a dramatic arrest of suspected drug cartels leaders in Harare recently.

A law officer who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity said the carlet involves one Freddy Mabheka, Kenneth Takundiswa Jasi, his son Fungai Michael Tyron Jasi and another person known as  Farai Gwatidzo who is on the police wanted list.

The source said, "These are the kingpins of the cocaine market in Harare and their clients are mostly white people and kids from the rich and affluent suburbs. Jasi on the 30th of March was arrested by CID drugs and appeared in court today (Saturday) charged with possession and trafficking of a dangerous substance.

"On 31 October last year Fungai was arrested in possession of 169 grams of cocaine and his pending case is recorded under CRB 15769-19. This cartel operates like a mafia outfit and they supply white people and those that fail to pay lose properties and they confiscate title deeds of houses. Their white clients  are incurring debts of up to US$300 000 for cocaine and other substances."

The source added that the cartel uses young women who are pushers of the dangerous substance and they supply the white clients.

Kenneth Jasi appeared at Rotten row court on Saturday and was remanded to 19 May.

In 2019, Bulawayo Crime Prevention Officer, Chief Superintendent Manuel Usiku led an operation that raided the drug dens in Bulawayo.

"We want to urge members of the public to desist from taking drugs because drugs have long term health effects. Besides that, when one is under the influence of such drugs, their mental faculties are also affected. They would not be able to think straight. So they are likely to commit offences and can be victims of crime as well." Usiku told the media after the operation.




Source - Mandla Ndlovu
