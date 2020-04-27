Sink or swim for corporates

Opinion / Columnist

As the world battles to combat the scourge of coronavirus for cooperates and SMEs (Small to Medium Enterprises), it is swim or sink post Covid-19.This with no doubt calls for a radical change in the modus operandi of these companies, with more flexibility and adaptability being required to survive and emerge stronger.However, as the companies will embark on a raft of changes to adapt to the new reality and maneuver employees will not be spared as more will be laid off. Those who will survive this 'covid guillotine' might be employed on a temporary basis and those that can multi-task being the highly favored.Governments worldwide have embarked on lockdowns to curtail the spread of this deadly diseases. The saying that "next to beggars the nearest poorest group are Salary Earners" has been vindicated. Millions of people worldwide have lost their sources of income spontaneously. Post Covid-19 more side hustles will emerge as the bitter pill of one stream of income has accentuated that it cannot immunize financial distress.Companies need to bullet proof their markets or risk being taken to economic Siberia.Tips to Maneuver-Think Adaptability. Think Flexibility. Think Survival. THINK!My thoughts and prayers🙏are with everyone being impacted by the effects of covid-19. Stay strong. Spread L❤️VE and HOPE! Everything we go through in life can leave us either better people or bitter people. Post Covid-19 let us choose to be better. Know that this too shall pass. Winters always yield to Spring.(About the author: Mufaro Mpofu is an admitted Lawyer of the High Court of Zimbabwe with a special interest in Corporate and Commercial Law who can be contacted on +263 778 055 105)