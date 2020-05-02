Lockdown - shwarma and fresh chips 'not reachable'

Opinion / Columnist

Not all Kombi crews are of uncouth traits when dealing with the travelling public, some are very humble, helpful and humane in their line of duty.The lockdown period is a time of reckoning and self-assessment never to take life for granted. The people you meet when going up are the same people you meet when tumbling down, stressing the need to respect everyone you meet.Today shwarma and fresh chips are 'not reachable' because the kombis are grounded, remember, the travelling public are 'customers' not baggage that you can trash about. Hoping the Kombi crews will return to the road a changed lot who are a pleasure to travel with.On another familiar note, urging Kombi operators to boycott runs for partisan pursuits and political expediency is not in the best interest of anyone. Now that the 'boycott" is 'official, does anyone get the thrill?Where is the fun when hunger is 'knocking' on people's doors. There are better ways of solving our differences than resorting to self hurting arm-twisting tactics. Well, may be time to fix some of the kombis that were in need of urgent repairs.My Uncle Jim's Kombi was sounding asthmatic at countdown to lockdown, it would spatter, cough and labour to start, one would be forgiven for thinking it spawned the Covid-19. This disease very deadly and as contagious as yawning.Take heed, maintain social distancing and wear masks.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.