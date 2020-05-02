Latest News Editor's Choice


Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

Dear editor,

I write in response to remarks made by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr. Nick Mangwana that with effect from tomorrow Monday, April 4, 2020, the ZRP will start arresting people who leave their homes without wearing face masks. This is after wearing of masks in public places became law following the government gazetted Statutory Instrument 99 of 2020 [Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment, and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (Amendment) Order, 2020 (No. 5)].

While the Statutory Instrument is less onerous to the public given that it allows for wearing of improvised masks which may or may not be of a standard specified in the Public Health (Standards for Personal Protective Apparel, Materials and Equipment) Regulations, 2020, published in Statutory Instrument 92 of 2020, the idea of unleashing the ZRP to arrest offenders is rather inept.

 It is a known fact that members of the ZRP typically get overexcited and overzealous in enforcing such government laws and tend to take it as an opportunity to unleash violence and other forms of degrading acts against the ordinary people. As such I am concerned that the position that has been taken by the government to have the ZRP arrest those who would venture outdoors without masks will fuel an escalation of acts of violence and other forms of human rights violations perpetrated by state security agents which may reach or exceed levels such as those that were reported during the first weeks of the lockdown. The position that the government has taken, therefore, makes the public vulnerable to arbitrary arrest and abuse by members of the ZRP.

Furthermore, the strategy of arresting offenders is somewhat misinformed and self-defeating in its own right, given the fact that COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease. Judging from past events, the ZRP will likely round up people and bundle them in overladen trucks which will expose them, the police officers themselves and everyone they will come in contact with afterward, to an increased risk of contracting and spreading the disease further.

Arresting and bungling up people in overladen trucks or overcrowded police charge offices is particularly dangerous considering that for the greater part of the month-long lockdown, social distancing was seldom observed in most high-density suburbs with people mingling with friends and neighbors in the neighborhood, or pushing and shoving against strangers at the water and roller-meal ques. Thus any bundling together of any group of individuals can be a decisive vehicle for transmitting the virus en mase and this will be a disaster in itself since an outbreak of the virus will instantly overwhelm our fragile health systems and reverse whatever gains achieved by the lockdown to date.

It is, therefore, my hope that the ZRP will exhibit high levels of professionalism as they assist (not arrest) members of the public to observe the WHO COVID-19 guidelines.

Nkosilathi Lesley Ngwenya

Source - Nkosilathi Lesley Ngwenya
