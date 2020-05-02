Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the arbitrary arrest of The President of EFF Swaziland & Political activists in Swaziland.

The archaic practices of denying citizens their right to freedom of speech being exhibited by King Mswati in the form of harassment grand arbitrary arrests of leader Ncamiso Ngcamphalala of Economic Freedom Fighters of Swaziland (EFFSWA), and Majahembuso Dlamini of Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT), and all those affected is condemned in the strongest terms.

Gone are the days when Kings had power to do as they please with people's lives, we now live in the twenty first century and cannot tolerate stone-age policies which deprive people of their rights. EFF Zimbabwe President Innocent Gagu Lutshutsha Ndibali vehemently condemns the action taken by Mswati's police as they are infringing the rights of these leaders including political and trade union activists.

President Ndibali further advises that Mswati, the Prime Minister, and the Deputy Commissioner of Mswati's police Sam Mthembu will be held accountable if these leaders will not see a safe return. EFF Zimbabwe learnt this rather disappointing development with great shock especially upon discovering that their crime was to express their honest opinions on social media!

We are fully behind our fellow fighters and we are all eyes and ears until they return safely to their families. In undertaking EFF Zimbabwe would like to remind King Mswati it is incumbent upon his monarch to ensure the universal declaration on freedom of speech and association is upheld to allow citizens to hold him and his monarch to account.

Source - Vimbai Mupunga
