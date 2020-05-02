Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

The aim is to build a fast , reliable , searchable and comprehensive digital library , on an open source (FREE software) platform connected to the main server by cables or even wirelessly.RequirementsServer hardware, server software, switch, ethernet cables, network cards, and user computers.Server hardware- Dual Xeon Pentium 4 3.0 Mhz- 4 Gig Memory- 80 Gig Hard Drive SCSI on raid 5 (OS)- 1,000 Gig External Hard Drive (Content Storage)Server Software- Proxy software- Linux (eduBuntu)- Web server software - Apache- FTP server- Updating softwareGigabit Switch - ( 10 / 100 / 1000)- 24 port or so depending on number of connected usersEthernet Cables - CAT 5 cablesDigital ScannersDigital cameraOCR softwareUser PCs - As many as your digital library needs- Pentium 3 minimum with 512 MB RAM and 40 Gig- Firefox browser- Up loader- Timing software - your time is up !- 10 /100 / 1000 ethernet card- Keyboard and mouse- Monitor- Speakers and headphonesRecycled computers can be sourced in bulk at reasonable prices packaged into a container to be shipped by sea from the source. Most computer users in the US change their machines after 3 years. Some organization have problems of disposing their computers as such their donate them or send them to recycling plants. Information is available freely of those companies that specialize in shipping refurbished computers in containers.Choice of equipmentThe above will create Local Area Network of say 20 computers interconnected via ethernet CAT 5 cables that guarantee up to 1000 Mbps wire speed. Data transfer from the digital library to the end user has to be at lighting speed - hence the use of a Gigabit ethernet switch with can support up to 2000 Mb/s per port. This network is NOT connected to the outside world . As a result the possible speed bottle necks that can occur at various points like network card , network cable , server , pc cpu and Gigabit switch can be controlled and minimized. It is important to note that all network cards on the network must support the same speeds that the Gigabit switch supports. Otherwise if you use slow speed network cards on your PCs connecting to a high speed Gigabit switch , you will be like someone owning the latest Benz and trying to drive at 100 miles per hour on a very dusty , bumpy and pot holed road.The server (digital library) will thus serve pages to anyone requesting them on any part of the network.Questions, comments and requests on digital library specifications and costs - most welcome.Robert Ndlovu © 2008New York , USA .ndlovu@ymail.com