Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora
WHILE President Emmerson Mnangagwa's extension of the lockdown is a good thing to control the potential spread of coronavirus, I feel he should have announced contingency measures, especially with regards to foreign-based citizens who are stranded out there, for collection of processed travel documents and applying for same.
There is a risk that these citizens, myself included, will end up in detention centres dotted around the world as a result.
Embassy staff have been particularly helpless as they were just left in limbo and some are not even willing to assist in the process. Maybe this letter to the relevant ministry and/or its permanent secretary will elicit some answers for all those in desperate need of travel documents.
