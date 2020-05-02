Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

1 hr ago | Views
IT pains a lot when a person knows swimming is the only way to survive drowning or being carried away by a flooded river, but denied by a stagnant log that pins one of his legs against the surface.

That person dies a painful death and will be buried a sad one. I offer my apologies if I have started it wrongly, but that is my thinking about what is happening in the agricultural sector, especially the command agriculture programme, where Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri is do-ing a wonderful job coming up with all excellent initiatives to make sure Zimbabwe returns to its regional food basket status.

Shiri is such an outright minister doing everything that he is supposed to do, but I am afraid all his energy is not getting the sup-port it deserves. I am now a fan of agricultural programmes on ZTV and, especially AgriBusiness, where the last one was about mainly wheat production. He was just down to earth with his expectation, and was spelling out what he wants agriculture to be in Zimbabwe.

Shiri urged wheat farmers to produce for the country, saying inputs were available for that. He went on to touch on a lot of programmes like-PFumvudza for the small-scale farmers, agricultural equipment for mechanising farming production.

All to me made sense. Shiri, like Mines minister Winston Chitando, heads one of the most important ministries which needs hands-on planning and execution, not the just talking and promising approach. This is a ministry that depends largely on the rainy season, plus as for our country, minimum irrigation as our agriculture lacks irrigation equipment.

To that effect, this ministry must be prioritised in terms of budgetary pressures.

Since our economy is a hand to mouth one, I suggest this ministry be given first preference so that inputs are availed to farmers so they can start preparing for the next season. Government must learn from the tobacco sector, which pro-duces a lot of the golden leaf for the world.

It is because tobacco contractors start giving inputs in June or July, creating a lot of time for the farmer to prepare for a good season. We cannot pretend to be caught unawares every season because of arrogance or laxity.

At least we must show that we are learning lessons from failures so that we correct for a better future. Agriculture is seasonal and in our case, the Finance ministry must allocate enough resources to the Agriculture ministry in time so that the intended purpose is achieved.

Shiri knows what Zimbabwe must do to reclaim its lost bread-basket status. By not quickly giving enough support on time for the agricultural sector, government wastes millions of dollars if the inputs come late. This year's rainy season, government must allocate Shiri resources that equal his planning and expectations.

The government must allow the agricultural sector the swimming power so it does not drown. A better Zimbabwe is planned now so that we avoid bad sea-sons like this year, which saw other areas being affected by late supply of inputs.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

22 mins ago | 66 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

42 mins ago | 25 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

48 mins ago | 193 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

53 mins ago | 110 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

1 hr ago | 696 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

1 hr ago | 588 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

1 hr ago | 230 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

1 hr ago | 388 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Courts resume operations next week

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 6851 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

16 hrs ago | 3596 Views

RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

16 hrs ago | 2444 Views

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 6999 Views

Avoid unnecessary gatherings even when the coast is clear

18 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

18 hrs ago | 2685 Views

Mutodi mocks Tanzanian President Magufuli

18 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Walter Mzembi sings Ian Smith praises

19 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2283 Views

LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

20 hrs ago | 2049 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days