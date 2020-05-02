Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

Opinion / Columnist

I AM a 21-year-old student based in Bulawayo. I think officers at Bulawayo Central Police Station are abusing the law.I was arrested together with my sister on April 28, 2020 on our way to buy some groceries.We were arrested for unnecessary movements, yet we had passes that stated we had permission to go and get the groceries. We were forced to pay a $200 fine each.As we reached the police station, the officers asked for the letters or any proof that showed we were supposed to be in town. As we presented them the soft copies, they started shouting at us and accused us of spreading COVID-19.At the time of arrest, my sister was beaten for no reason. When we got to the police station, they changed the statement and said we were arrested for violating social distancing measures. This was despite the fact that we were waking far away from other people in town.They asked for cash, of which we did not have any. They made it a big issue and made us sit there ordering us to pay the fine.So we decided to pay the $400 bill for both me and my sister and managed to continue with our shopping trip.What shocked me was that they would shout at us every time we would ask the reason for our arrest.They would say: "We are the law and you do not have to question us", or "We going to explain law to you."I am not happy with the manner they treated us. There was a decree by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay at home, but he also said the supermarket and food supply stores would remain open for a reason.So I was just asking myself that if we can't go and buy food for fear of being arrested, should we die in our homes? I think these people should follow the law and not make their own law.